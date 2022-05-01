C-U Haiku C-U Haiku, May 1, 2022 By JIM O’BRIEN, ANN HART and CIELO JONES For The News-Gazette May 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ducks patrol the pondand ignore cherry blossom pilgrims— Brenda Pacey, Paxton Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@gmail.com with “C-U haiku” in the subject line. Include your name and city of residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Marketplace Audibel Hearing Aid Center 3354 Big Pine Trl Ste C, Champaign, IL 61822 +1(217)373-1500 Website Servpro of Champaign / Urbana 3813 N Cunningham Ave, Urbana, IL 61802 +1(217)355-0077 Website WKIO 107.9 Radio 2101 Fox Drive , Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5300 Draperies & Interiors By Design 1804A Woodfield Dr, Savoy, IL 61874 +1(217)359-8710 Website WDWS Newstalk 1400 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5300 Website Champaign Park District 706 Kenwood Road, Champaign, IL 61821 +1(217)819-3934 Website Mahomet Car Connection 1103 E Oak St, Mahomet, IL 61853 +1(217)586-1942 Website Huber's Bar 1312 W Church St, Champaign, IL 61821 +1(217)352-0606 Website Menu Bluebird Boutique 212 W Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801 +1(217)531-1596 Website Lite Rock WHMS 97.5 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-9797 Website Lodgic Everyday Community 1807 S Neil St (at Fox Drive), Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)607-8126 Website Central IL Regional Airport 3201 Cira Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704 +1(309)433-0301 Website MX Electric 403 S East Ave, Ogden, IL 61859 +1(217)359-7293 Website The News-Gazette 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5252 Website Find a local business Trending Recipes Latest News May Day rallies in Europe honor workers, protest govts Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes En plein air: NYC aims to keep outdoor lifestyle post-virus Italy, Greece relax COVID restrictions before tourism season Marron gets encouragement in battle vs. cancer and along race route Some evacuated from Mariupol; US lawmaker Pelosi visits Kyiv Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows US support Just Askin' | Later last calls? The Law Q&A | Own a gun? Make sure to play your cards right Police arrest 9 after building collapses in central China Most Popular Articles ArticlesIllinois' roster shuffle continuesChampaign man gets prison, probation for raping woman as she sleptThe News-Gazette's 90th All-State boys' basketball teamChampaign woman get 10 years in accident that killed off-duty UI copAsmussen | Champaign native Joe Piercy and wife hosting HGTV showCampustown pair accused of having more than 25 pounds of cannabis for saleUPDATE: Pregnant Danville woman loses baby after being shotPenfield man dies in head-on collision on Illinois 130 south of PhiloGood Morning, Illini Nation: Transfers and the Big TenGetting fully healthy is Skyy Clark's immediate focus