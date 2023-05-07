Bright yellows and greens
sunshine and vibrant colors
birds rejoice in song.
— Barry J. Ackerson, Urbana
Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 4:48 am
Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@gmail.com with “C-U haiku”
in the subject line. Please include your name and city of residence.