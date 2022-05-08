C-U Haiku C-U Haiku, May 8, 2022 By JIM O’BRIEN, ANN HART and CIELO JONES For The News-Gazette May 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I’m 81 years oldand have been givenanother spring— Joanne Haynes, Urbana Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@gmail.com with “C-U haiku” in the subject line. Include your name and city of residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Marketplace Huber's Bar 1312 W Church St, Champaign, IL 61821 +1(217)352-0606 Website Menu Lodgic Everyday Community 1807 S Neil St (at Fox Drive), Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)607-8126 Website Draperies & Interiors By Design 1804A Woodfield Dr, Savoy, IL 61874 +1(217)359-8710 Website Mahomet Car Connection 1103 E Oak St, Mahomet, IL 61853 +1(217)586-1942 Website Lite Rock WHMS 97.5 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-9797 Website Central IL Regional Airport 3201 Cira Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704 +1(309)433-0301 Website Audibel Hearing Aid Center 3354 Big Pine Trl Ste C, Champaign, IL 61822 +1(217)373-1500 Website Servpro of Champaign / Urbana 3813 N Cunningham Ave, Urbana, IL 61802 +1(217)355-0077 Website WDWS Newstalk 1400 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5300 Website Champaign Park District 2307 Sangamon Drive, Champaign, IL 61821 +1(217)398-2550 Website The News-Gazette 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5252 Website Bluebird Boutique 212 W Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801 +1(217)531-1596 Website WKIO 107.9 Classic Hits 2101 Fox Drive , Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5300 Virginia Theatre 203 W Park Ave, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)356-9063 Website MX Electric 403 S East Ave, Ogden, IL 61859 +1(217)359-7293 Website Find a local business Trending Recipes Latest News Jill Biden to Ukrainian mom: Russia war 'hard to understand' Just Askin' | Pools opening soon? For refugees with family back in Afghanistan, life is unsettled Asmussen | Growing up in Danville set Small on a winning course Hartleb’s 500th win part of Illinois baseball’s doubleheader sweep Illini Legends, Lists and Lore: Illini track & field’s oldest records Asmussen | How the Big Ten stacks up at the end of a busy spring Court leak is catnip for those who love a juicy DC whodunit N.Ireland parties urged to work together after Sinn Fein win Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leader Most Popular Articles ArticlesTom's #Mailbag, May 6, 2022Employee accused of stealing thousands from Lids store at Market Place MallRantoul man killed in two-vehicle collision north of UrbanaGood Morning, Illini Nation: About that 2023 recruiting classGood Morning, Illini Nation: Catching up on recruitingGood Morning, Illini Nation: Ahead on recruiting?Shooting in north Champaign leaves 1 hurt; police looking for suspectsSt. Joseph may be looking north for future expansionChampaign man gets 7 years for illegally having multiple gunsWho's the next transfer portal target?