C-U Haiku C-U Haiku, Nov. 20, 2022 By JIM O'BRIEN, ANN HART and CIELO JONES For The News-Gazette Nov 20, 2022

Cold winda hawk's shadowcrossing an empty field.— James Babbs, Stanford

Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@gmail.com with "C-U haiku" in the subject line. Please include your name and city of residence.