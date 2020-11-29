C-U Haiku, Nov. 29, 2020 By JIM O’BRIEN, ANN HART and WILL REGER For The News-Gazette Nov 29, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The trees grow skyward,ever upward — the leaves fall,something solid stays— Michael Himick, Champaign Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Trending Recipes Latest News Rich Warren | Choose entertaining distractions for the holidays The Law Q&A | Ins and outs of setting up a trust for your pet Inside Out | Closest Jupiter, Saturn conjunction in almost 400 years Nanette Donohue | Fantastic four brightened dismal 2020 Crystal Lake Park face-lift coming along Krazy is a Perk | Checking the oil Pandemic changes plans: How Illinois-Ohio State football was called off 2020 All-Area girls' tennis Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Scott Weakley From the sports editor's desk: Former local basketball talent thriving in college Back in top 10, now it's a battle for Illini to stay there Asmussen | Ohio State made right call, but it still stinks US-House-Sum,100 Most Popular Articles ArticlesIt's Your Business | Veteran restaurateurs open Champaign pizza parlorMonday's coronavirus updates: 'Incredibly dire' economic forecast demands Congress pass new stimulus bill, Pritzker says; Vermilion calls off all jury trials until end of JanuaryMan killed in early morning shooting in ChampaignIllinois preps for expected initial 400,000 doses of vaccine14-year-old Urbana boy in surgery after shooting at apartment clubhouse70-unit apartment complex planned near UI campus in UrbanaFear of speaking up: The dilemma of the conservative womanScrimmage works out some kinks for Illini ahead of openerAnother Champaign County judge to retireUrbana mayor to face alderman, ex-basketball star in bid for 2nd term