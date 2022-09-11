A leaf shall fall with
a cold breeze swiftly whooshing
into emptiness.
— Prunella Tembo, Urbana
Updated: September 11, 2022 @ 7:32 am
and CIELO JONES For The News-Gazette
Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@
gmail.com with “C-U haiku” in the subject line. Please include your name and city of residence.