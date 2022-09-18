Pink light stretches out
dawn’s wealth of promise ahead
boundless options new.
— Eileen Gifford, Champaign
One of Editor & Publisher’s ‘10 That Do It Right 2021’
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 18, 2022 @ 9:02 am
Pink light stretches out
dawn’s wealth of promise ahead
boundless options new.
— Eileen Gifford, Champaign
Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@
gmail.com with “C-U haiku” in the subject line. Please include your name and city of residence.