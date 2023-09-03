C-U Haiku C-U Haiku, Sept. 3, 2023 By JIM O’BRIEN, ANN HART and CIELO JONES For The News-Gazette Sep 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stop signnot so easy to see past the corn.— James Babbs, Stanford Submissions may be sent to cupoetry@gmail.com with “C-U haiku” in the subject line. Include your name and city of residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Latest News Bavaria's governor leaves his deputy in office despite a furor over antisemitism allegations Asmussen | 1983 Big Ten champs a team for the ages It's Your Business | Find your great pumpkin The Screening Room | A character study emerges in 'Equalizer 3' Alice B. McGinty | It's back to school Pet Talk | Navigating the Unknown: Seizures in Pets Latest e-Edition Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Mobile App Download NowThe News-Gazette mobile app brings you the latest local breaking news, updates, and more. Read the News-Gazette on your mobile device just as it appears in print. e-Edition & App Help 1:34 How to log in 1:45 Using the mobile app 1:50 Navigating the E-edition News in your Inbox The #Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich and veteran WDWS/WHMS radio personality Kathy Reiser. Read the latest Marketplace The News-Gazette 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5252 Website Central IL Regional Airport 3201 Cira Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704 +1(309)433-0301 Website MX Electric 403 S East Ave, Ogden, IL 61859 +1(217)359-7293 Website Rick Ridings 1817 Ridings Drive, Monticello, IL 61856 +1(217)762-2521 Website Window Genie of Champaign 701 Devonshire Dr Ste C43, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)239-6645 Website Lite Rock WHMS 97.5 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-9797 Website Mowing + +1(217)637-7093 Shields Automart of Paxton, Inc 580 John St, Paxton, IL 60957 +1(866)713-0867 Website All American Hauling +1(217)377-4446 Mahomet Car Connection 1103 E Oak St, Mahomet, IL 61853 +1(217)586-1942 Website Lady's Cleaning +1(217)722-4995 Audibel Hearing Aid Center 3354 Big Pine Trl Ste C, Champaign, IL 61822 +1(217)373-1500 Website Mark's Tree & Stump Removal, Pruning, Hauling, INC. Affordable Foundation +1(217)690-7882 Champaign Park District 2307 Sangamon Drive, Champaign, IL 61821 +1(217)398-2550 Website Servpro of Champaign / Urbana 3813 N Cunningham Ave, Urbana, IL 61802 +1(217)355-0077 Website WDWS Newstalk 1400 2101 Fox Drive, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5300 Website Virginia Theatre 203 W Park Ave, Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)356-9063 Website Huber's Bar 1312 W Church St, Champaign, IL 61821 +1(217)352-0606 Website Menu Draperies & Interiors By Design 1804A Woodfield Dr, Savoy, IL 61874 +1(217)359-8710 Website Tom's Contracting and Handyman Service +1(217)714-2345 Lodgic Everyday Community 1807 S Neil St (at Fox Drive), Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)607-8126 Website Shields Autocenter 850 Broadmeadow Rd., Rantoul, IL 61866 +1(217)892-2155 Website WKIO 107.9 Classic Hits 2101 Fox Drive , Champaign, IL 61820 +1(217)351-5300 Find a local business View All Local Offers 01032012.pdf 01030992.pdf 01032084.pdf Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles ArticlesBlind Pig for sale as owner heads toward retirementDowntown Champaign bar building to be demolishedRichey | As Nebraska celebrates and Iowa preps, what about Illinois?MTD to Market Place mall: Absolutely notGood Morning, Illini Nation: 'One of the best two-way players in the country'Volition shut down by parent companyTom Kacich | Projects earmarked all around Illinois, but not in Miller's district'The skyline has changed just a little in 40 years'Kathy's #Mailbag, Sept. 1, 2023High school football scoreboard: Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2023 Tweets by news_gazette