Caleb Wilson

“Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey,” by Kathleen Rooney.
In this fascinating and moving novel, two heroes of World War I alternate narrating the story of the military disaster that both made them famous and changed their lives forever.
Though once household names, these two heroes are now not much spoken of. Major Charles Whittlesey was an American commander who led the Meuse-Argonne Offensive in October 1918, just before the end of the war.
His half of the novel is a depiction of a descent into the nightmarish trenches of the French countryside.
His entire battalion was almost wiped when they advanced too far beyond their allies; trapped by the enemy, they also started taking friendly fire from American artillery that didn’t know where they were.
Rooney’s Whittlesey is a witty and honest narrator, and his story alone is a worthwhile reminder of the war that was once called the “war to end all wars.”
What really makes this novel stand out, though, is the other narrator: Cher Ami. Cher Ami was a homing pigeon, bred by British pigeon fanciers and donated to the war effort in Europe, who delivered the message from the lost battalion to the artillery who was attacking them, thus stopping the barrage.
Rooney’s Cher Ami is also a wonderful narrator and a very unusual one.
Cher Ami narrates her parts of the novel from the Smithsonian Museum, where she is on display in an exhibit on animals used during war, having been taxidermied after her death.
The novel does not explain how a taxidermied pigeon is able to write a novel, but after death, Cher Ami has apparently taken on some features of an omniscient narrator.
Her side of the story fills in the gaps of Whittlesey’s. In some ways omniscient, in others Cher Ami is a naive narrator.
Rooney’s research of how a homing pigeon experiences the world blends with her fantastically imagined depiction of what being a domesticated animal means.
Also considering the unique narrative voice, Cher Ami is one of the most original fictional characters I’ve ever read.
Horses, dogs and pigeons were all used in World War I as equipment. Some famous animals, such as Cher Ami and the terrier Sergeant Stubby, received medals of heroism, but more than a million unknown animals did not.
In addition to its narrative ingenuity, “Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey” shines a light on the horror and pathos of humans bringing animals into war.
The pigeon Cher Ami flickers between understanding and not understanding war, and in the end, it might be her non-human viewpoint that most humanizes its horrors.