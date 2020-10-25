Hilary Leichter’s “Temporary” recounts an unnamed woman’s journey through a variety of temporary jobs, ranging from the odd, such as delivering cursed pamphlets for a witch who lives in a cave, to the surreal, like when she has to fill in for absent sea-life by being a human barnacle.
Its world is next door to ours, with familiar corporate vocabulary; the strange humor comes from seeing this vocabulary applied to such unusual employers as a pirate ship or boutique assassin’s shop.
The power imbalance between people who want jobs and people who grant jobs is also familiar. It’s bleakly funny but also chilling the way the narrator’s changing workplaces take her to mental states that anyone who’s tried to break into the world of employment will know, though they probably haven’t worked as a door opener and closer, a shoe arranger or a bomb-dropper.
Leichter’s turns of phrase are wonderful and give the narrator, though she might not have a name, a distinct and appealing personality.
The other characters are whimsical sketches; the narrator has a large number of boyfriends with labels rather than names, and the tales of her what her tallest boyfriend, gym rat boyfriend, mall rat boyfriend, culinary boyfriend, and others do while the narrator is off working make for a thread of continuity between the episodes.
A deeper continuity is formed by the people she meets at her various jobs. Their stories both tragic and comic follow her as she moves along.
A person she meets as a human parrot on a pirate ship might turn up again later in a more sinister guise to remind her of a mistake she made on her former job.
A strain of the mythic runs through the novel. The narrator recounts fragments of mythology relating to the First Temp, created by the gods to do some tasks they didn’t want to while they stepped out for a while.
She comes from a long line of temps seeming to stretch back as far as anyone can remember, and though their hats and the height of their tallest boyfriend changes, everything else stays the same: permanence is a goal to be chased but never reached; jobs are gained and lost no matter how hard you work, and don’t forget to fill out the slip of paper to let the boss know what happened while they were out.
I found “Temporary’s” melancholy absurdism the perfect thing to read in a confusing time and a great addition to the literature of employment and the modern working life.