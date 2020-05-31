Frances Hardinge’s young-adult fantasy “A Face Like Glass” takes ideas from fairy tales and twists them into an exciting story of the fight against elitism, the struggle to fix systemic inequality and the intricacies of making magical cheese.
Hardinge’s setting of Caverna is wonderfully imaginative. It is a city deep within a cavern whose people survive by trading magical true delicacies, such as cheese, wine and perfume, for food and basic supplies with the outside world. The delicacies are dangerous; true cheeses explode if they’re not turned in just the right way, and true wines can melt the minds of the unwary.
These delicacies, which only the master craftsmen of Caverna know how to make, allow the ancient and paranoid grand steward total control over the cave system.
A magic cheese might give a vision of the future, wine can remove or bring back memories and perfume can make anyone who smells it fall in love with the wearer.
One other important thing about Caverna: Nobody who is born there has the ability to make facial expressions without conscious effort. Lowly workers, known as drudges, are only taught one or two faces as babies, so when they grow up, they always wear a look of stoic acceptance. Wealthier citizens hire facesmiths to craft and teach them the perfect expression for any situation.
The main character, Neverfell, is an outsider in the classic YA form. She doesn’t fit in with the rigidly stratified society of Caverna, and her story is a very satisfying one of escaping from the prisons she finds herself in, both real and metaphorical.
The plot is as twisty as the winding Caverna passageways, with kind faces that can’t be trusted and surly ones that can.
Neverfell has to trick some very tricky people who have centuries of practice at scheming, and she bursts through the story unpredictably, causing chaos wherever she goes among cheesemakers, winemakers, facesmiths, drudges and the peculiar cave cartographers.
Neverfell grows greatly and quickly as a character, starting out as an eccentric child but plausibly turning into a champion of justice by the climax. Her growing understanding of how Caverna actually runs, on the hard and dangerous work of repressed drudges living in misery they can’t express because they lack the expressions to do so, is at the core of the story.
The setting, whimsical yet deadly, is the perfect location for this story of an unusual freedom fighter, which will be familiar in some ways to readers of YA fantasy but in other ways colorful and curious.