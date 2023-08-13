Have you ever had the feeling, like a ghost tapping in the walls, that the technology you use every day has been designed not for your benefit but to further the unknown goals of somebody else?
This modern fear is the subject of Colin Winnette’s novel “Users.”
His story, though, is told from the opposite side.
Miles is a creative lead at a virtual-reality company, and the users who take part in its product — immersive virtual dreams — have started to suspect that the company’s policies are being swayed by anonymous ideological investors.
He is panicking because the users’ suspicions are true; if they are confirmed, he is likely to be fired.
So Miles innovates, dreaming up a new direction for the company’s technology that will take the users’ minds off what they’ve uncovered.
Technology isn’t the heart of this story. The tech itself is understated — it’s just another product like Facebook or TikTok — because Winnette is more interested in how people are changed by being users.
Here, the product that offers connection also erodes what allows people to make sense of those connections.
Winnette’s characters find each other to be mysterious entities.
Much of the novel is about Miles struggling to understand the inner lives of his wife and daughters in observations that are sometimes funny, sometimes surreal, sometimes alarming.
Now, a story about near-future technology cast in the mold of satirical horror might make you think of a certain popular television show: “Black Mirror.”
Winnette has folded this resemblance into the plot.
Before working in virtual reality, Miles worked for an unnamed television show which, by description, started out much like “Black Mirror,” a cutting parable about technology undermining our humanity.
Miles’ show, however, sold out, becoming, after the first few seasons, product placement for the tech it originally critiqued.
That might not have happened to our world’s “Black Mirror” show, but it creates a real feeling of unease in the reader — the reminder that anything can be corrupted by profit-seeking corporations, even their critics. The unease only grows as the novel’s tech expands its connective power, tying its users together in ways that they might not expect or want.
“Users” is a frighteningly plausible story of corporate innovation leading to dreams for profit, and a great illustration of how technology can go wrong through no particular evil on the part of its creators, who are just humans being human.