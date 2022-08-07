In “Glitterati,” by Oliver K. Langmead, Simone and Georgie are members of the Glitterati, the fabulously wealthy elite of society. Their entire world is one of the surfaces, where all that matters is embodying the latest fashion trends to perfection.
Simone has a job, but it involves nothing more than showing up at the office, looking fabulous and sharing the latest gossip.
However, this is not to say that their world lacks drama. The story opens with Simone, confused about what day it is after a long night of partying, accidentally wearing the wrong color to work.
It might have been an embarrassing faux pas, but instead, he is recognized as a daring innovator.
Perhaps, he thinks, he might even be able to use his new fame to become the one thing the Glitterati most admire: a fashion designer.
Unfortunately, he attracts the attention of Justine, another Glitterati who is fully prepared to steal Simone’s thunder.
What follows is a very entertaining battle of fashion, waged over delightfully low stakes, such as the stealing of the perfect outfit accessory (an organic lemon).
Langmead places the Glitterati in an elegant future science fictional setting, the kind where technology is whisper quiet and works without complaint. His protagonists have no needs that are not instantly and invisibly met by their society.
And, of course, the Glitterati are just a small portion of that society. Below them — literally, since they live in tall towers — are the masses of unfashionables.
These are the people who silently tend the gardens, cook the food and do everything else to ensure that the Glitteri never need worry about their comforts.
Ultimately, Langmead offers the readers two dramas in the same novel. One is frivolous to us, yet serious to them, a tale of squabbling fashionistas. The other is a very human story about sheltered people discovering exactly what supports their privileged position and deciding what they should do about it.
“Glitterati” is my favorite kind of social satire, savagely witty but with a big heart.