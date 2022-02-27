The unusual novel “Strange Beasts of China,” by Yan Ge, takes the form of a bestiary. Each chapter is a story about one of the different types of strange beasts that live alongside humans in the fictional Chinese city of Yong’an.
The narrator begins each section by describing a creature, such as a “joyous beast” or “thousand league beast,” including its physical features.
Much of the novel’s strange atmosphere comes from the fact that though these beasts have certain monstrous features, such as gills, spines on their elbows or saw-toothed earlobes, all of them are described as looking otherwise exactly like “regular people.”
Yong’an is a relatively newly built city, but the ecologies of the various beasts stretch back millennia, connecting the industrial present to the past.
In Yan Ge’s China, both the present and the past are equally mysterious, and the narrator’s human relationship proves to be no less weird than her interactions with Yong’an’s beasts.
“Strange Beasts of China” might be a metaphor, perhaps for how people tend to categorize and set apart anyone who is different from them. However, its strength as a novel is that this metaphor is always changing and never easy to pin down. The world is even stranger, Yan Ge seems to be saying, than this bestiary makes it appear.