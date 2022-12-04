“Under the Whispering Door,” by TJ Klune, is full of love, life and ghost grandpas with an attitude.
What happens when we die? We’ve all wondered. Whether you’re devoutly faithful to a religion with an afterlife or you’re a stout atheist with no expectations, it’s a question we’ve all contended with.
But this isn’t a book about death — not really. It’s a story about connection, understanding, growth and love, with a cast of characters who will stick with you long after you put the book down.
Wallace Price is dead. It took a reaper coming to collect him at his own funeral for the idea to really sink in, and now, instead of being taken to the afterlife, he’s at a tea shop.
Hugo, the owner of the said tea shop, moonlights as a ferryman, helping people cross over.
Mei, the reaper who picked Wallace up from his sparsely attended funeral, is Hugo’s only assistant — except for Hugo’s grandpa Nelson and his dog, Apollo, who also happen to be dead.
Wallace himself is an Ebenezer Scrooge type, having only lived his life halfway; selfish, cold and calculating, he is resentful of his new surroundings and the anchor that tethers him to Hugo.
Hugo is exactly the type of person you want to be friends with. He’s an excellent listener and an empathetic ferryman, and he knows exactly the cup of tea you need. If you are a tea person, a coffee shop person, a library person or just someone who enjoys a cozy community gathering spot, you will spend this entire story wishing you had a local Hugo.
But while the ambiance of the story is delightful, the heart of the story lies in Wallace’s gradual, growing understanding of the walls he built up, the life he missed out on and how much he comes to care for his newfound family.
His talks with Hugo, which start as mostly one-way therapy sessions, grow into deeper, philosophical discussions — and maybe even something more.
When the arrival of the mysterious manager throws everything into jeopardy, giving Wallace only one more week to cross over, he decides to make the most of the time he has left.
This story made me cry like a baby on at least three separate occasions. There were happy tears, sad tears and laughter, sometimes all at once. This story will appeal to anyone who enjoys the idea of finding family; readers of character-driven stories with fantastical elements; people who enjoyed Klune’s other book, “The House on the Cerulean Sea”; and anyone who wants to cozy up in preparation for the colder seasons.
Some readalikes include “Library of the Unwritten” by AJ Hackwith, “Daisy Cooper’s Rules for Living” by Tamsin Keily, “Reaper Man” by Terry Pratchett, “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig and “Reincarnation Blues” by Michael Poore.
A brief warning: This book contends directly with death and many of its circumstances. There are discussions of grief, animal death, child death and suicide. Please read with care, and look after yourself.