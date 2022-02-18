CHAMPAIGN — Donna Pittman has seen the role of public libraries change a lot in her three-plus decades at the Champaign Public Library.
No longer just places offering reading materials, the Champaign library and others have become community centers also offering everything from places to meet to help getting a job.
“And it’s all free, and wonderful for the community,” Pittman said.
Pittman is about to close the book on 33 years with the library, the last six as its director. She announced plans Thursday to retire June 1.
Pittman said she doesn’t have plans yet for her retirement, beyond staying in the community.
“I’m 68, and have been working since I was 22,” she said. “I’m feeling ready for a change.”
Plus, she’ll be leaving knowing the library is in good shape, she said.
Katie Blakeman, president of the library’s board of trustees, said the board will take some time to determine the process for replacing Pittman.
“After learning of Donna’s retirement plans, the library board plans to meet again soon to discuss next steps,” she said. “While we take time to consider the process, we have great faith in the outstanding staff at the Champaign Public Library, and know that the library is in good hands.”
Pittman, a Champaign native who holds a master’s degree from the University of Illinois, worked for the UI library for five years before coming to the Champaign library in 1989.
Before being named director in 2016, she served as outreach librarian and development director.
Blakeman said the library has flourished under Pittman’s leadership.
“Donna has overseen transformative change at the library, always responding thoughtfully to the needs of our community,” Blakeman said. “With her guidance, the library has undertaken programs that directly address challenges like early literacy, employment and youth engagement.”
Blakeman also said Pittman has shepherded the library through the last two years of adversity “with creativity and determination, and has ensured access to library services when they are most needed.”
Among the programs initiated under Pittman’s leadership have been its Great Authors series, Mother Goose on the Loose early-literacy program, Launch at the Library business service, Get the Job career service and after-school programming for middle-school students. The library has also done away with overdue fees.
The Great Authors series, which has brought New York Times best-selling authors to Champaign, will feature Scott Turow in May.
Pre-pandemic, there were hundreds of groups meeting at the library every year, 11 story times a week, activities for teens after school and well over 100 things happening at the library each month, Pittman said.
Under Pittman’s leadership, the library has also begun an expansion, with a new $2.5 million activity space for teens and preteens set to open in spring 2023.
The new 8,000-square-foot center, to be called The Studio, will be built in the library’s lower level and provide multiple spaces and activities to keep students busy and learning when they aren’t in school.
That project is currently in the design phase, with construction expected to begin in September, Pittman said. She didn’t want to leave before the project was well on its way, she said.
Pittman said the support the library has gotten from the community has been gratifying.
She and other library staff members are always hearing rave reviews about the library, and it’s become a place local employers bring prospective job candidates considering relocating to this area, she said.
“It’s a place people like to brag about, which is nice,” she said.