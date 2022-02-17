CHAMPAIGN —Champaign Public Library Director Donna Pittman has announced plans to retire June 1.
Named director in 2016, Pittman began her career at the library in 1989 and previously served as outreach librarian and development director.
A Champaign native who holds a master’s degree from the University of Illinois, Pittman has led the library while it initiated its Great Authors series, Mother Goose on the Loose early-literacy program, Launch at the Library business service, Get the Job! career service and after-school programming for middle school students.
Under her leadership, the library also eliminated overdue fees.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our staff, our beautiful building and the service we provide to community members of all ages,” she said.
Library board President Katie Blakeman said the library has flourished under Pittman’s leadership and Pittman will be missed.
“Donna has overseen transformative change at the library, always responding thoughtfully to the needs of our community. With her guidance, the library has undertaken programs that directly address challenges like early literacy, employment and youth engagement,” Blakeman said. “She has shepherded the library through the adversity of the last two years with creativity and determination, and has ensured access to library services when they are most needed.”