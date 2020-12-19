FORSYTH — Even in his late 70s, Roger Schmitz was an avid runner. So when one foot began to drag underneath him sluggishly during the summer of 2012, he noticed.
Soon, other parts of his body began to degenerate, and he and his family began to expect he had ALS. That’s when the oldest of his three daughters, Jan Schmitz Mathew, began writing.
Putting her thoughts on paper was the way for Mathew, a writer by trade, to process the fact that her father, a renowned chemical engineering professor at the University of Illinois and Notre Dame who constantly had a positive attitude and kept in excellent shape, was deteriorating physically.
“I just started writing personal essays, trying to understand what was going on,” said Mathew, a UI graduate. “Every time I saw him, I would have something to write.”
The next March, Schmitz sent an email to his three daughters, Jan, Joy and Joni, whom he called his “three Js,” and told them what they all suspected.
After all other possibilities were ruled out, he was diagnosed with ALS.
“His ending line of this email in March was, ‘There will be bumps ahead, but I’m sure your mom and I can handle them. Love, Dad,’” she said. “It was just, ‘Here it is, here’s how we’re going to manage it.’ Just a very reassuring tone, but realistic. And that set the tone.
“As it progressed, somehow he was reassuring to us, which was the reverse of what you would expect. I would expect to be reassuring to him. But he was always taking care of everyone despite what he was going through. He had a very logical, not a self-pitying, approach, but he was himself through the whole thing.”
Mathew kept writing as her father’s condition, but not his disposition, worsened, and she continued after he died that fall at the age of 78.
Five years later, she used those essays as the foundation for a book about her father’s struggle with the disease, titled “Surrounded by Love: My Family’s Journey Through ALS.” The book was published Oct. 1.
Mathew wanted readers to know about her father before the disease, so after digging up essays he wrote about his childhood, she wrote the first chapter based off of his musings and related them to her childhood in Champaign.
Then, she detailed her family’s with the disease and her father’s outlook during the year he suffered from it.
Any profits she makes from the book, she said, she will be donating to families of someone suffering from ALS.
She also connected with the ALS Association in order to get the book in the hands of those who are going down the same path, she said.
“It feels good to help others,” said Mathew, who now lives in Forsyth. “That’s kind of been the driving force behind this.”
The writing has helped Mathew process her grief over the last five years, but her father’s comforting messages to her and her sisters made the healing process even more swift. That includes his final words to them.
“For myself and my two sisters, even as old as we are, we always felt that Dad was kind of taking care of us,” she said. “And not in a babying way, but just that steadying presence, that rock. That was him until the very last day of his life. The last thing I heard him say was, ‘I love my Js.’ That’s Jan, Joy, Jonie. I thought, ‘How remarkable.’
“At that point, it was hard for him to speak, but it was important to him that we heard that. It was just, again, his way of taking care of us.”