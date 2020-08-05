URBANA — Want to combine a fresh-air walk with family-friendly story-reading?
The Urbana Free Library will be launching StoryWalk next week at eight of the city’s parks.
StoryWalk isn’t just intended to combine reading and exercise. It’s also a potential creative outlet for the community, because these stories are going to be locally-written, according to Amanda Standerfer, the library’s director of development and promotion.
“We actually are hoping that people will write original stories, because we want it to be very community based,” she said.
Submitted stories will be divided up into sections and displayed along a path in each park for walkers to stop and read along the way.
Story writers are also invited to submit original illustrations and photos to accompany what they write.
Standerfer is hoping families will take on the submission of original stories as a project they can do together.
“I love the idea of a family coming up with something they can submit,” she said.
The StoryWalk project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, according to Standerfer.
“I know that it has been sweeping the nation in libraries,” she said.
StoryWalk is coming to Urbana in partnership with the library and Urbana Park District, with help from a grant from the Urbana Arts & Culture Program.
The library is accepting submissions of family-friendly stories and illustrations through Aug. 27.
Dates and locations for StoryWalk include:
— Aug. 9, South Ridge Park
— Aug. 13, Crestview Park
— Aug. 17, Blair Park
— Aug. 20, Larson Park
— Aug. 24, Prairie Park
— Aug. 27, King Park
— Aug. 31, Victory Park
Plans are to make StoryWalk exhibits available at each location and date from noon to 7 p.m. In the event of rain, the displays will be available the following day.
To learn how to create a story and artwork to submit, the public is invited to join the library and illustrator Cora Hays in a Zoom session set for 1 p.m. Aug. 3.
More information is available at urbanafree library.org.