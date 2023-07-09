“Who Needs Gay Bars?” lures readers in with its question-begging title and equally provocative image of a steamy dance floor full of sweaty bodies.
Oberlin Sociology Department Chair Greggor Mattson documents the changing landscape of gay bars across the United States, spotlighting 37 various settings where the LGBTQ+ community congregates.
Provided with this ice cream shop of flavors, each chapter features a landmark queer liquor establishment in a travel-diary format, “spilling the tea” (a term frequently used by drag queens to mean sharing gossip) with juicy interviews of LGBTQ+ history icons, performers and guardian angels.
Light on data and statistics and full of real-life stories of LGBTQ+ America, this bar crawl through the endangered LGBTQ+ places of America lets readers live vicariously through the professor’s field studies.
Mattson states early in the text that “since ‘queer things cannot have straight histories,’ the structure of this book invites you to hop from bar to bar, chapter order be damned, to wend your own path through the thirst-quenching queerness of gay bars in the United States.”
In that way, quite large changes in the American economy and social makeup are explored in small surveys of safe spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals — often in our military or universities — as well as bachelorette partygoers, supportive family members of drag queens and the straight men brought by their girlfriends.
The key question, indicated by the title, gains new answers in each chapter, arranged thematically under section headings like “Ambivalence,” “Gay Bar Fundamentals,” “Safe Spaces for Whom,” “Lesbian-Owned Bars,” “Cruisy Men’s Bars,” “How to Save a Gay Bar” and “National Monuments.”
Whereas all entertainment venues have suffered from fluctuations in the middle class’s disposable income over the past few decades, the Great Recession, the rise in hate groups and political opposition to both transgender people and drag performances, and the shuddering of nightlife during the pandemic served death blows to almost half of the United States’ 300 LGBTQ+ bars, clubs and pubs.
Certainly not a perfect representation of every social space that qualifies, the wild ride this category of small business has ridden, serving liquor and providing live entertainment to often the most marginalized people in U.S. history, makes opening a new gay bar sound like a risky but worthwhile endeavor.
Even Urbana’s world-famous drag queen, Sasha Velour (winner of Season 9 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”), makes an appearance, discussing her move to New York clubs as necessary to winning the crown in 2017.
Coincidentally, that same year, a fire burned down our local gay bar, C-Street, which was Illinois’ longest-operated LGBTQ+ establishment.
While other bars do not end so dramatically in the book, several chapters feature places that have closed since the professor’s visit, or were already closed by the time he chose to write the book, but represent important eras in America’s LGBTQ+ history.
The author goes to lengths explaining how they’re almost purely an American creation.
And each time another one closes, a community loses an anchor, and with that usually the most diverse and inclusive outpost of American liberty in a 100-mile radius.
So, “Who Needs Gay Bars?” — the question spun back to like the pulsing beat on a DJ’s record set throughout Mattson’s work: America needs gay bars!