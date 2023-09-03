When I first read “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” in high school, that edition’s lime cover and small image of what appeared to be a guy nervously standing alone at a homecoming dance caught my eye.
The juxtaposition of such a vibrant hue with the black-and-white photo of a very stuck individual just felt so relatable to my teen guy life.
Stephen Chbosky’s debut book has been released in numerous editions since, with new covers, due to both its popularity and controversy.
It became one of those books that I needed to purchase and own for re-reading, which is why my broke high school self found it in one of those neighborhood free libraries and swapped it for one of J.R.R. Tolkien’s titles. It was the dawn of a new era for my bookshelf, and my appreciation for “literature,” said in that snobby sort of way.
In fact, the main character, Charlie, grows in that same way through the book, listing numerous other coming-of-age titles, almost allowing the reader to glimpse the author’s own inspirations.
In the plot, reading (and writing) becomes one way the main character copes with stress from difficult questions suburban teenage life asks of our youth today.
Despite reading like a set of letters written to us, the reader, directly by Charlie — in what is called an epistolary novel — Chbosky said in an interview in 2012 with Marc Ciafardini of bigfanboy.com that the book is only partially autobiographical in nature but definitely fiction.
In this way, the author explores topics from his childhood with characters that take from the experiences of the people he knew and loved growing up without fully representing any one specific person from his past.
It is this honest portrayal of early 1990s suburban public high school experiences, though, that has brought both its fans and enemies.
According to the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom’s Banned and Challenged Books Field Report 2022, the book has been challenged at least 50 times since its 1999 publication, more than twice per year.
However, the agency reports that the number of challenges has been on an uptick in the last few years, with “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” receiving more than a dozen of its American banning efforts since 2020.
Both the Champaign Public Library and The Urbana Free Library have repurchased the book multiple times since its original publication. And whether it is physically on the shelf or not, thankfully, these same libraries offer the title as both an ebook and electronic audiobook on the library-card-provided app Libby.
Forgive me for the plug, especially in September for Library Card Sign-up Month, but this feature provided to cardholders at either library increases your access to books that our physical buildings may not house. So, even though I have re-read the physical book multiple times, even saw the 2012 movie representation, listening to it on audiobook while I tidied my abode and ran errands was a fresh take.
Charlie navigates being the youngest child as he enters high school, with older siblings better at sports and “popularity” than him. During his eighth-grade year, one of two close friends died, and the other chose to change social circles instead of deal with the loss. So, our main character finds a new set of buddies among some seniors, drawn to their more artistic and intellectual tastes.
Chbosky fuses several genres in this too-honest-for-some new classic as Charlie becomes one of the brightest students in his grade while handling the onset of a mental breakdown with shocking reveals along the way.
While groups like Moms for Liberty believe books, such as “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” tackling topics of sexual abuse, drug use, suicide and sexual orientation should not be in our schools or public libraries, it is books like these that should be on the bookshelf of every parent, grandparent and teacher of teenagers.
In fact, it might be one of the best modern books for fathers to read alongside their high school-age sons, since it allows for easier discussion of heavy topics in teen guy verbiage, devoid of psychology or medical jargon.
It could compare as the teen guy’s version of “Speak” by Laurie Anderson, or the modern suburban version of Salinger’s “The Catcher in the Rye,” which address similarly tough topics American high school youth must grapple with.
And, even though our main character, Charlie, goes through the gamut when it comes to traumatic experiences, he manages to turn out (SPOILER ALERT) a really good guy, one any parent would be proud to have for a son. And, that ending, the happy one, for the teenage guy dealing with mental illness, is the ultimate plot twist we all need to read.
Enjoy this and many other banned or challenged titles at your local library this September as we celebrate library card membership and the right to read in Illinois libraries. And, if our shelves do not have the physical item, our digital platforms, Hoopla, Kanopy and Libby, might, or we can request it through interlibrary loan, all thanks to your library card!