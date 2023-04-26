DANVILLE — Looking to adapt for the years ahead, Danville Public Library, with the support of its library foundation, has contracted with a consulting firm to “lead the library in determining its future as part of the landscape in the city of Danville.”
The JR Keller LLC consulting firm was hired to begin the process, which is expected to culminate in the fall with the library unveiling its plan for the community.
“Libraries around the world are evolving into community spaces that support information, learning, technology, research and entertainment,” said Jennifer Hess, Danville Public Library executive director.
Peter Blackmon, Danville Library Foundation executive director, said the study will involve any and every user group — “the staff, the board, the public, officials and at large, the people who use the library on a regular basis either as organizations or as average customers.”
It will focus on “kind of where they think the library fits in 2023.”
Blackmon said Keller is “an architect by nature” and so obviously will be focusing on physical space, and “there might be some talk about additions or off-site spaces.”
From the foundation’s perspective, its job is to help fund and maintain the future of the library.
“We need to be able to send the message to the community about what their dollar does.”
Blackmon said library officials recently traveled to Bolingbrook’s new library. Its entire basement is dedicated to what they call a “maker space.”
“In it there are multiple booths for sound recording and booths for green screens for videography and booths for podcasts, and over to the right, vinyl cutters and sewing machines and 3D printers,” Blackmon said.
It’s not meant to allow users to run their business from the basement. Rather it’s to help them learn how to use that product and then operate their business or hobby in their own space.
“In Vermilion County we have so many industries that manufacture,” Blackmon said. “If we create maker spaces and educate people how to use that kind of machinery,” maybe it can serve as an educational tool.
The library is funded by the city of Danville. The foundation exists to supplement those funds via donor bases, legacy donors, fundraisers and grants.
Blackmon said the foundation recently received two grants to pay for digitizing the library’s microfilm catalog.
He said he believes hiring Keller is a proactive approach — “not waiting until we’re scratching our head to figure things out.”
Jim Keller of JR Keller Creative Partnerships is a Danville native with a background in library design. He, along with a team of library experts, will be conducting focus groups over the next few months in which library staff, key stakeholders and the public will have opportunities for input.