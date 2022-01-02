DANVILLE — Growing up, Jessica Augustson became engrossed in the world of Star Trek.
“Both of my parents were Trekkies, so I couldn’t avoid it,” she said. “It was one of the very few shows we all enjoyed watching together.”
Little did she know, her job as assistant director of the Danville Public Library and her love for the series would combine.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host “An Evening with LeVar Burton.” Burton, who starred as Geordi La Forge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Kunta Kinte in “Roots,” and has spent much of his career as an advocate for literacy in childhood and beyond.
While she was first exposed to Burton as a Trekkie, many of her colleagues first came to know him as host of PBS’ “Reading Rainbow” from the 1980s though the 2000s.
Burton also produced the show, in which he read children’s books and explored the subject matter. Augustson said she also enjoys listening to the podcast, “LeVar Burton Reads,” in which he reads a short story each episode.
“A lot of us, not just in our library, but in our community in Danville, are from what I would call the ‘Reading Rainbow’ generation,” Augustson said. “Even when we mentioned it to the mayor that we were working on (organizing the event), his eyes just lit up.
“We know LeVar Burton and we also appreciate the message that he has regarding the power of imagination to make not just your own life a better place, but also your community as a whole.”
The event will be a Zoom conversation moderated by Mike Hulvey, chief operating officer of Danville-based Neuhoff Media.
The library will host a watch party in one of its meeting rooms with enough room for about 75 people, and others will be able to watch remotely. Guests will be able to submit questions beforehand. Augustson said she’ll forgo a “Star Trek” question in favor of one asking, “What is the first book that you fell in love with?”
For Augustson, the event comes after a search for a speaker with name recognition. She was originally expecting to find a person known best as an author. Instead, she found Burton, an author who is world famous for his acting.
“We were all very, very excited,” Augustson said. “He’s made it kind of his life’s work to promote literacy. When you have somebody who has that kind of name recognition, and it is part of his life’s work to promote literacy and reading, particularly among young people, he’s got the ability to speak that message even further and spread the good word.”