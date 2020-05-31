“The Queen Bee and Me” is not only about a young girl who is a “queen bee,” but it is also about actual queen bees and other sorts of bees, too. This book reminded me that one of the (many) things I love about reading is the opportunity to accidentally learn about something you thought you had no interest in.
So, for example, I am not interested enough in bees to go looking for information, but I was very interested in Meg, the main character in “The Queen Bee and Me,” and in her new friendship with Hazel, who is obsessed with bees and even raises bees.
Through their friendship and, conveniently, a school project that was part of the plot, I brushed up against a ton of bee knowledge the way a bee might brush up against pollen — and then go on to fertilize another plant!
The human “queen bee” in this story is Meg’s best friend since kindergarten — Beatrix.
As they enter middle school, Meg is starting to feel a tension between what she wants to do and what Beatrix wants and does.
Not surprisingly, given Beatrix’s stronger personality, things typically go Beatrix’s way. If Meg, or another of their group, does something Beatrix doesn’t like, she freezes them out of the friend group, so the girls increasingly modulate their own behavior so as not to trigger that response. Yikes!
One of the most compelling parts of the story is toward the end when Meg gets frozen out because she stood up for herself and wouldn’t back down. It’s intense.
You totally get why someone would want to come in from that kind of cold.
Meanwhile, along comes Hazel, the new kid who has bad acne and dresses in an unconventional way.
The first day Meg meets Hazel, Hazel is wearing a knitted pumpkin hat, yellow and black striped leggings and several skinny scarves.
Hers is “not an outfit of a person who doesn’t care. It’s the outfit of a person who cares about different things,” Meg observes.
Meg is intrigued by Hazel and inclined to like her, which sends Beatrix into an all-out attack/bullying mode.
As things slowly and then quickly ratchet up, Meg is torn between not wanting to have to choose and knowing she will soon have to if things continue as they are.
The author does such a good job of showing how friendships like this can develop and what kids will do to keep a friendship intact, even when things aren’t quite comfortable.
The reader also gets a glimpse of some adult drama, which I enjoyed. It’s a way to point out that this kind of petty stuff doesn’t always go away.
Grown-ups are better at couching it in socially acceptable ways, but when Mrs. Bailey (Beatrix’s mom) campaigns to get rid of Hazel’s bees under the pretext of bees being dangerous, the reader knows this is triggered by Beatrix’s issues with Meg as much as any real safety concern.
Mrs. Bailey is a grown-up version of the queen bee. We see Meg’s mom struggle with kowtowing to Mrs. Bailey, too.
In the end, Meg learns to take responsibility for the part she played in her relationship as sidekick to Beatrix’s queen-bee role.
The ending isn’t tied up in a neat package, but we see most of the characters grow and change.
Meg, for one, learns a ton about bees and about being a friend.