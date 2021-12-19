One of the reasons I found “Sorry for Your Loss” by Joanne Levy such a compelling read is that it talks forthrightly about the loss and grief one feels when someone we love dies.
This is the first middle-grade book I’ve read that talks so explicitly about things like how grief looks different for different people and at different times, and that a funeral director’s job, or a friend’s job (for that matter), is not to solve someone’s grief, but only to support people as they move through it.
The main character, Evie Walman, lives with her parents and brother.
The family runs a funeral parlor.
This makes death more central to the family’s life than if the family had a different business, and it also gives Levy an opportunity to demystify the process of mourning, including funerals and other gatherings.
Evie currently helps out at the funeral home by vacuuming, restocking water bottles and handing out tissues.
She sees that what her parents do, comforting people and supporting them in their time of grief, is a really important service to their community.
She thinks she wants to be a funeral director when she is older.
Unfortunately, some kids at Evie’s small private school don’t see what Evie’s family does as a positive calling.
They use it as an excuse to bully Evie, calling her “zombie” and claiming she smells like a rotting corpse.
She hates being bullied, but Evie doesn’t have friends, and generally she doesn’t mind that.
She did make one friend at summer camp, which is where she learned to quill.
That friendship ended badly in some way that scarred Evie so much that she says she doesn’t want to have another friend. Ever.
So when Oren comes into her life, by way of the funeral parlor (his parents were killed in a car crash, he survived and is now living with his uncle), she is willing to help in the guise of junior funeral director, but she is firm that she does not need a friend.
Since Oren hasn’t spoken since the accident, that works out fine for both of them.
But, slowly, slowly, things change.
Evie takes it as a personal challenge to get Oren to talk, and when she gets the glimmer of a grin, she feels the thrill of success.
But Oren is, of course, devastated, and Evie learns to dial back her persistence and her can-do attitude, to follow Oren’s lead instead of grabbing him by the nose.
This is a big learning experience for take-charge Evie.
It does help the story that Oren communicates by text, at least!
Evie’s hobby of quilling serves as a connection point.
I’ll leave the reader to find out how quilling connects them.
But also, look up quilling!
The videos make it look easy, but it’s probably a matter of how good you are with your hands. The final results are incredible!
Meanwhile, the story does a great job modeling how to help someone experience grief.
Evie and Oren develop a shorthand of DYNAH, which stands for “do you need a hug?” The message here is, again, to follow the other person’s lead, and to ask about giving a hug, rather than to just do it (in case the person doesn’t feel comfortable getting a hug at that moment).
Because Walman Memorial Chapel is a Jewish funeral home, we learn about many traditions specific to Judaism, including that the funeral takes place just a day or two after the death, there is no cremation or embalming, though the body is carefully, lovingly and ritually washed. There is also the practice of sitting shiva, a weeklong mourning period during which friends and family come to visit and pray with the immediate family of the deceased.
Levy also introduces readers to the tradition of leaving a pebble on top of the gravestone when one visits the cemetery.
While some practices may be specific to Judaism, the spelling out of mourning steps helps demystify death and the traditions around death for all readers.
Perhaps it will make a reader curious about the traditions of their own culture and want to learn more about them.
These days, more than ever, we need these kinds of books for readers of all ages.
From quilling to DYNAH and sitting shiva, “Sorry for Your Loss” fills a big need in the middle-grade canon.