The set up for “The Fourteenth Goldfish,” by Jennifer Holm, is wacky, because Ellie’s grandfather, Melvin, injects himself with an experimental serum he made that reverses aging.
He shows up on their doorstep as a 13-year-old boy.
No longer bald, no longer bent over, and with a teen boy’s metabolism.
Ellie (the main character) and her mom pass Melvin off as a distant cousin, and Melvin proceeds to go to school and otherwise act like an annoying teenager (or an old curmudgeon) while trying to get back into his lab to get his serum and data so he can publish his findings and, he hopes, win a Nobel Prize.
As passionate as Ellie’s mom is about theater and drama, Melvin is equally passionate about science … not to mention a bit of a snob who doesn’t think someone’s life is fulfilling without at least one Ph.D.
He has two, which he never stops pointing out.
Prior to this development, Ellie saw her grandfather once or twice a year, always at a Chinese restaurant.
Now, sharing the same house (and bathroom), she begins to build a relationship with him.
“I’m starting to think that maybe I don’t know him at all,” she reflects.
“Not really. It’s like he’s been playing the part of Grandfather in a play, but underneath the makeup is something more. A real person.”
Ellis starts noticing some shared traits, including frizzy hair and being an early riser.
While Melvin talks to Ellie about what science is (puzzle-solving and observation, not just test tubes, etc.) and about some of the major discoveries (polio vaccine, atomic bomb), she begins to see ways in which her interests, such as solving puzzles and cooking, tie in to science in ways she hadn’t appreciated before.
An intriguing subtext to me is the fact of Melvin’s going through middle school as a grown up.
He doesn’t give a fig about what he looks like, so as his clothes get dirty, he digs into Ellie’s mom’s closet, coming to school in pink sweatpants and a Phantom of the Opera shirt, for example.
Maybe readers won’t pick up on that consciously, but I love that Holm modeled a way to get through middle school without caring what people think of you … of course Melvin is a crotchety 70-year-old, but still.
As much as Ellie is learning from Melvin, he learns some things from her.
For example, his talking about Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb led her to learn about the aftermath of the bomb.
Holm includes Oppenheimer’s quote regarding the bomb test, “We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed. A few people cried. Most people were silent.”
Ellie begins to consider unintended consequences of discoveries, including the down sides of never growing old.
It helps that she sees her mom argue with Melvin, who, although in his 70s, looks 13, leading her to wonder, who is the grownup?
The climax is when they go see Ellie’s mom’s production of “Our Town,” a play I never thought of as being so exciting, but it really opened Melvin’s eyes to what Ellie was arguing, that aging brings with it pain and hardship, but it is the way of the world.
Upset that balance, and you have chaos.
I couldn’t help noticing that all the scientists Melvin talks about are White males, except Marie Curie, whose life was a tragedy.
Still, the scientists Holm has Melvin write about are the bedrock of western science and so appropriate for a young reader.
There are many things I appreciate about this book: I always like novels that depict young people interacting with and growing closer to grandparent-type figures; it also extols science, or demystifies it, in a way that is both low-key and yet compelling; and, finally, “The Fourteenth Goldfish” really holds up to multiple readings, which I think means it is a classic in the making!