“Birdie’s Billions,” by Edith Cohn, stars Birdie Loggerman. Birdie is poor. She feels this more acutely ever since her mom and she moved to a fancier town to improve her job prospects. The fact that Birdie is poor doesn’t bother her much until her best friend’s mom blames Birdie for a canoeing capsize.
The reason she blames Birdie? Because she lives in “the wrong side of town” and therefore must be a “bad influence” on Hailey, Birdie’s friend.
Birdie is dumbfounded. Sure, her apartment complex has weeds popping up through the sidewalks and empty chip bags blowing around, the trampoline she got from the dump is now broken, and there are no brightly colored flowers or swimming pools in sight, but she can’t see how where she lives has a bearing on who she is.
Meanwhile, when her mom loses her cleaning job because of Birdie’s mistakes. Birdie decides she has got to fix that problem, either by finding her mom another cleaning job or — better yet — getting so much money that her mom never has to work again. Plus, if they get money, then Hailey’s mom will revise her opinion of Birdie.
Birdie is definitely a flawed character: She is impulsive, she lies and even steals. But she also has passion, she is fearless and she is loyal, so the reader really roots for her.
I have rarely been as anxious for a main character as I was reading Birdie’s story. That surprised me, but the author creates an intense feeling of looming chaos — if her mom can’t find work, they’ll be homeless. And I couldn’t for the life of me imagine a scenario where their situation would improve.
Birdie tries many things to help their financial situation; she hands out her mom’s business card to her classmates, she considers making and selling buckeyes, chocolate-covered peanut butter balls, and then she prays.
One of her classmates, learning that Birdie is poor, suggests she pray, and if she prays for someone else, her prayers are even more likely to be answered. So Birdie prays that her mom gets money so they can afford their rent, not to mention food and clothes.
And then, one day, she is skateboarding with her cousin, Kellog, in an empty pool at an abandoned house. She befriends an orange cat that leads her inside where she finds piles of $100 bills stuffed inside the walls. Birdie’s prayers have been answered! But be careful what you wish for, right?
Pretty soon, Birdie gets tangled in her own web of lies, she is stressed out all the time and she still has to figure out a way to get the money to her mom without her mom getting suspicious. And so my anxiety was not resolved (neither was Birdie’s) by this windfall. As we see her frantically skateboarding through town, lying to one person after another, the money heavy and bulky in her bookbag, it feels more like a nightmare than a dream or prayer come true.
I will not give away the ending, but suffice it to say, it ends with a bang! This story is definitely worth a read!