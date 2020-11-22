The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is not a happy story. It is a complicated tale with no clear hero or resolution. It spans decades and involves political machinations, shifting boundaries, hard feelings and death.
How do you tell such a story to young readers? You use a lemon tree. In “The Lemon Tree: An Arab, a Jew and the Heart of the Middle East,” Sandy Tolan uses a single home with a beloved lemon tree in the city of al-Ramla — occupied at different times by the Khairis and Eshkenazis — as a vehicle to convey the human suffering of the decadeslong conflict.
This home was built by Bashir Khairi’s father, Ahmad, in 1936. The Khairis are Arab Palestinians who lived on and farmed the land for centuries. But in 1948, they were expelled, together with thousands of Palestinians, by Israeli militia, and Dalia Eshkenazi’s family, Bulgarian Jews who fled to Israel for the promise of safety and a homeland after the Holocaust, were installed there.
Growing up, Dalia knew nothing of how the home came to be theirs, but she loved it, lemon tree and all. In 1967, Bashir snuck back into al-Ramla, which was under Israeli rule, and knocked on the door of his childhood home. Dalia answered and invited him in. He told her his story. This marked the beginning of an unusual and compelling friendship that illustrates the conflicting needs and entwined desires of Palestinians and Israelis.
Tolan then pulls back to a bigger picture to depict the political maneuverings triggered by WWII and the Holocaust, in particular, the United Nations vote to divide the country, which resulted in more than 70 years of conflict.
(“A second proposal, which recommended a single state for Arabs and Jews, with a constitution respecting ‘human rights and fundamental freedoms without distinction as to race, sex, language or religion,’ was rejected” — imagine if that proposal had been tried instead!)
For decades, the narrative most of us in the West learned was that it was the Jews who caused the desert to bloom, that the land was nothing before they arrived, and Palestinians had minimal claim to the land. Israelis were seen as David, and the Arab world was Goliath.
But reading “The Lemon Tree,” not to mention all the news over the years of Israeli forces acting in heavy-handed, illegal and inhumane ways, Israel has become the bully rather than the victim. Much of this is addressed in “The Lemon Tree,” because Bashir is caught up in the protests against what he sees as Israeli occupation and is frequently jailed and tortured.
Israeli military might aside, the reader also feels deep compassion for Dalia, for the only home she has ever known, for her concern that if Bashir’s hopes come true, she and everyone like her will no longer be safe or have a home.
Tolan’s book does a great job on many levels. By using the house and lemon tree as a common denominator, the reader can appreciate what is at stake for both Bashir and Dalia. It is heart-rending to watch their unlikely friendship develop over decades; never completely agreeing with the other but seeing the other’s humanity.
On a final note, I was interested to learn that there had always been a Jewish population in Palestine. They happily co-existed with the Arabs. There were Jewish tailors, photographers and dry cleaners. Jews were farmers, engineers and more. But everyone, including Jews, spoke Arabic. They were all Palestinians.
“The Lemon Tree” provides several simple and clear maps of the changes in boundaries at various times. The maps showing all the settlements in the West Bank, ostensibly Palestinian territory, is sobering.
While not a lighthearted story or one with a happy ending, “The Lemon Tree” is a good book for middle-grade readers and one that I think will resonate with them for quite a while.