If you want to talk about an unsung hero, look no further than Dr. Pauli Murray.
Murray (1910-1985), an African American woman, is one of those people every young reader should know about. She took on hard projects to address what she saw as the biggest problems of her day. She was determined to be part of the solution. And she rarely, if ever, got recognized while she was alive.
So, who was Pauli Murray? She was an activist, a lawyer, a poet. She was a woman who struggled with her own gender identity and with the constraints society put on her as a woman and person of color. Her very existence outside of straight, White, patriarchal society helped her see all the ways in which society prevented people like her from realizing their full potential.
Because I have been an ardent fan of Murray’s story for so long, it’s hard to read this story as if I had never heard of her. Still, the authors, Rosita Stevens-Holsey (Dr. Murray’s niece) and Terry Catasús Jennings, do a masterful job, starting with Murray’s childhood and tracing all her experiences that led her to become a social-justice warrior.
One of the challenges of telling Murray’s story is that her life had so many chapters. I sometimes think she is like a real-life Forrest Gump because she was present, and often leading the charge, at every social-justice moment of her time.
Murray protested segregated bus seating 15 years before Rosa Parks and went to jail for her troubles; the paper she wrote as a law school student was the basis for victory in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case; her work with the ACLU helped the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg successfully argue against sex discrimination before the Supreme Court; she was a key founding member of the National Organization of Women (a kind of NAACP for women, as she envisioned it); and she became one of the first women (of any color) to be ordained as an Episcopal priest and was later made a saint by that denomination. And these are only the barest highlights. How do you tell such a story?
Stevens-Holsey and Jennings tell Murray’s story compellingly in this verse biography (published by Little Bee Press). They interweave Murray’s poems, as they relate to the narrative, demonstrating the power of Murray’s poetry. They tell Murray’s story in a way to clearly mark how her experiences early in life turned her more and more fully to the task of arguing (and writing countless letters, articles and essays) against unjust laws. “Confrontation by typewriter,” as Murray put it.
The authors organize their material in ways that are easy for young readers to digest and relate to. For example, they reference her “boy/girl thing” (her struggles with her gender identity) and her attraction to women several times before taking a full section to describe and explain how she felt and how society viewed people like her at the time.
I have always thought that young readers, in particular, benefit from reading about non-famous people, what I think of as “ordinary people doing extraordinary things,” because it gives them a more realistic frame of reference for their own life paths.
This feeling springs from my own memories as a young reader. Who could read about Marie Curie or Abraham Lincoln, people who were already famous, and died for their passions, and think, “that could be me/I could do that”? Not I, at least. But reading about people I hadn’t already heard of (ergo, weren’t famous in my eyes) and seeing the kinds of achievements and contributions they made, those are the stories that would have helped me imagine my own path.
As is appropriate in a story for young readers, the authors spend significant space talking about Murray’s childhood, as well as the Jim Crow laws that pervaded her young life and their effects on her community. They don’t gloss over or ignore the complicated parts of Murray’s story, like Murray’s relationship with her maternal grandmother, who was only proud of her White blood, but they instead do a great job weaving these complexities into the tapestry that was Murray’s life.
I have spent several years researching the Pauli Murray story, and I am overjoyed that this version will soon be on library shelves and in the hands of young readers. Every human should know about Dr. Murray, how she used her very outsider status as a way to see clearly the ways in which our laws discriminate against so many.
This is truly a book for our times.