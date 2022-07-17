“Maya and the Rising Dark,” by Rena Barron, a story of a magical quest — of Maya and her friends fighting the forces of evil — is not my usual genre, but I gave it a try because Rena Barron is an Illinois author and I like to support Illinois kid-lit authors when I can.
Meanwhile, I loved this story!
It’s so full of action and tension, but you know (most of the time) that Maya and her friends will save the day.
Maya is an only child who has a wonderfully close relationship with her father, who tells her stories of the Orisha and other spirits who fight mythical beasts like impundulu, kishi and werehyenas and save the world.
Maya knows these stories aren’t true, but she loves them nonetheless.
She is equally close to her mom, but it is with her dad that she does things like practice fighting with a staff and enjoying stories of mythological beasts.
“Maya and the Rising Dark” is set in Chicago’s south side, but the threat facing Maya and her neighborhood is galactic.
The set up takes a while, as it almost has to when you are building a world.
In this world, which on its surface is just like our world, the forces of evil and darkness lurk just behind the veil, and that veil is starting to tear.
As the story opens, Maya notices a few strange things, like her teacher seems to freeze for 10 minutes while black lightning splits the sky.
She tries to dismiss this and other oddities and come up with a rational explanation like her friend Frankie would do.
Her other friend, Eli, believes in ghosts, and although Frankie and Maya dismiss his thinking, Maya does begin to think something supernatural and threatening is going on.
Her father, who is a structural engineer, is often away for work, but when he comes home this time and then has to leave almost immediately, Maya is suspicious.
She sets out to follow her father as he heads for the subway, but some shadows grab her and she struggles to get away. Luckily, her elderly neighbors, Miss Ida and Miss Lucille, who normally hobble around with canes come to her rescue.
Clearly, the reader begins to see, as does Maya, that not all is as it appears …
Along the way, Maya and her friends learn the truth about their neighbors, as well as about Maya’s dad.
I hate to give away much more than that, but Maya is hot-headed and impulsive, her friend Frankie is analytical and data driven, and Eli is exuberant and loyal. They make a great team. It’s fun to watch them take on the bad guys, all older, bigger and meaner than them, and figure out how to outwit them.
At the end of the story, the universe is set to rights, but the reader can tell that the story is not over, which is why, if you enjoy this story, you’ll be happy to know it’s part of a series!
“Maya and the Return of the Godlings” is available this month from Clarion (Harper Collins), and there is a third book, “Maya and the Lord of the Shadows,” due out this September.
One thing I enjoyed about this book is an introduction to a pantheon I was unfamiliar with. The Orishas are part of a Yoruba tradition; the Yoruba are an ethnic group living in west Africa, primarily in Nigeria, and also in Benin and Togo (warning, I got this description from the internet, I am no expert!).
Speaking of things I’m unfamiliar with, Maya has what she calls “anemia,” which I assumed was sickle-cell anemia. I thought it was great that the author writes about this, if only to introduce readers to something they might be unfamiliar with.
I did wonder, however, about Maya’s symptoms, or if she has some other kind of anemia, because Maya gets dizzy or weak at inopportune times, which, according to my limited knowledge, are not symptoms of sickle cell disease.
But that is a quibble that did not interfere with my deep enjoyment of reading of Maya’s exploits!