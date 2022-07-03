The Elliott in Gillian McDunn’s book “Honestly Elliott” is a sixth-grade boy who struggles with ADHD and some family issues, but who also has a passion for cooking.
Elliott lives in a smallish town with his mom and regularly visits his dad and his dad’s new wife, Kate, who is pregnant, something Elliott is definitely not thrilled about.
The story takes off when Elliott and his hardworking, but also popular, classmate, Maribel Martinez, find themselves teamed up for a schoolwide project.
The assignment is to make something they can sell at the annual town festival, because they are required to include a budget, as well as an explanation of the thinking behind the project.
Elliott is extra motivated to make money, because he wants to save up for his dream culinary camp.
When Maribel suggests a cooking project, Elliott readily agrees before getting distracted and tuning her out.
When he realizes he’s agreed to a baking project, Elliott freaks out.
His internet cooking idol, Griffin Connor of Cheftastic, claims baking isn’t really cooking, because following a recipe and measuring every ingredient provides zero room for creativity.
He also discovers he’s agreed to not just baking, but gluten-free baking, another thing Connor makes fun of.
When Maribel explains she has celiac disease, and it is not a laughing matter, Elliott begins to understand.
His ADHD is similar in the sense that he looks like everyone else, but his body, or in his case, his brain, doesn’t work the same as everyone else’s.
Elliott volunteers to make the (gluten-free) crust, and Maribel makes the filling for their first attempt.
Elliott is still resistant to following a recipe, and his first crust is inedible.
Plus, they realize that the fresh fruit they planned to use is a budget buster.
When they stumble upon some old cookbooks written by local residents and find a recipe for something called Desperation Pie, which uses ingredients already in the pantry, they think this might be the answer to their budget problem.
Considering the ingredients are vinegar, butter, sugar and eggs, they are, understandably, dubious, but they give it a try, and it is delicious (the recipe is included in the book).
Maribel and Elliott end up being not just a good team, but good friends, and Elliott learns to make his own opinions, not just follow Griffin Connor’s.
I love watching Elliott in the kitchen; how he describes the smells, textures and tastes and how he organizes everything before he starts, from washing his hands up to the elbows three times to preparing each ingredient in its own little bowl before starting on the actual cooking, to the final product. It makes me want to cook more!
Also, Elliott might not excel at sports or school, but when he is at a restaurant with his dad and his dad’s wife, he makes thoughtful menu suggestions based on what he knows of their likes and dislikes.
This scene is one of my favorites, because it tells the reader so much about the kind of kid Elliott is, even if his dad doesn’t always appreciate him.
Maribel is also a nuanced character. Just because she’s popular, doesn’t mean she’s mean or lazy.
In fact, she stands up to the mean girl in her friend group by teaming up with Elliott instead.
Readers learn a little bit about the seriousness of celiac disease, which is a gluten allergy, and about how people adapt to having ADHD (like the idea of needing background music because silence is distracting), as well as the importance of using local produce and eating what is in season and how therapy works.
McDunn packs a lot into a single book!
I hope no one notices that this is not the first book I’ve reviewed by McDunn. With so many good books in the world, I feel a little bad about reviewing multiple books by the same author, but McDunn has such a knack for creating characters readers can really connect with and writes at the emotional/reading level of what I think of as an average middle-grade reader, that I just could not resist.