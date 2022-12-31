Deb Aronson | 'Stand Up, Yumi Chung!' just the right amount of hype
Jessica Kim’s novel “Stand Up, Yumi Chung!”, is a masterpiece of pacing, emotional story arc and all the things aspiring fiction writers notice.
For its target audience, middle-grade readers, it’s an absolute romp.
Yumi Chung, shy, awkward and bullied, wants nothing more than to get up on stage and make you laugh, except she speaks in a whisper, slumps her shoulders and stands stiff as a parking meter.
Still, she carries her Super-Secret Comedy Notebook with her everywhere, and she studies the videos of her stand-up hero, Jasmine Jasper, obsessively.
Her parents, who run a Korean barbecue restaurant, think her interest in comedy is nonsense, and they expect her to excel at school (a super fancy, expensive school they struggle and slave to afford), help in the restaurant, and … well, just those two things.
She must make her parents proud.
Yumi Chung hates her perm, feels hemmed in and oppressed by her parents’ expectations, the Korean community at large, not to mention the fact that her own dreams directly conflict with her parents’ dreams and expectations.
When summer begins, Yumi dreams of spending the entire vacation studying comedy (and helping at the restaurant, of course), but instead her parents sign her up for an intensive summer SSAT prep. If she can score in the 98th percentile, she’ll earn a scholarship to her elite school (which she hates), easing her parents’ financial woes.
For many readers, it might be easy to dismiss the parents’ concerns. “Just ignore them,” I can hear some readers saying. But the author does a great job making us appreciate that the parents are not the bad guys and that Yumi truly wants to please them … ideally, while also doing comedy.
When the chef at her parents’ restaurant tells her to follow her heart, she wonders, “What if pleasing my parents and wanting to do comedy are both pieces of my heart?”
Especially toward the end of the novel, the reader comes to appreciate the parents’ perspective: that Yumi must study hard, get good grades and test scores so she can get into the best college and have a good, safe, stable life. They would do anything (and they do) to help Yumi along that path.
Yumi wants another path, but she can’t see any way to travel it, despite having the support of her high-achieving and supportive older sister, Yuri, and her teacher, Mrs. Pak, who assures Yumi she has the potential to excel, she just needs to believe in herself.
Everything changes when Yumi, on her way to study at the library, stumbles into a new comedy club in town. Even better, there is a summer comedy camp, being led by Jasper. Through a series of misunderstandings, Yumi finds herself a member of the camp. She tried to carry on the deception, but, no surprise, that becomes harder and harder.
Just as she’s wrestling with how to make her dreams come true without completely alienating her parents, disaster strikes … actually, several disasters. I don’t want to give away any more of the plot, but Kim does such a great job setting up the conflict and the problems, and then finding a solution where it doesn’t seem possible to have one.
“Stand Up” was published in 2020, and I had heard a lot of buzz about it, but this is the first time I have read it. Maybe I was skeptical that the story had been over-hyped, but let me tell you now, that was not the case.
Not to over-hype it or anything, but, you must go read this book!
Deb Aronson is an Urbana-based author whose nonfiction book about famed racehorse Rachel Alexandra is ‘a girl-power story on four legs.’