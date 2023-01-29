Deb Aronson | They broke the mold when they made this grandma
“Clean Getaway” by Nic Stone, illustrations by Dawud Anyabwile, is the latest in a trend I’m seeing of middle-grade stories featuring the grandparental relationship. It’s a trend I applaud and appreciate.
Having said that, “Clean Getaway” has several twists that make it really stand out from the crowd.
“It’s a book that deserves to be eaten by young people,” as the cover blurb from Christopher Paul Curtis announces.
First of all, it’s a road trip. The main character, William “Scoob” Lamar, lives with his aeronautical engineer father.
He keeps getting in trouble in school (actually, for standing up to a bully, but that’s another story), and so he’s grounded.
When his grandmother, G’ma, pulls up and invites him on “a little adventure,” destination unclear, he leaps at the chance to get out of the house, maybe miss a few days of school and spend time with his favorite person in the universe.
But once Scoob starts to pay attention, everything is a little … off.
First of all, instead of driving her MINI Cooper, G’ma shows up in an RV. She tells Scoob she sold her house to buy it, and this freaks him out, thinking about all the things at her turquoise house he’ll miss: porch swing, fires in the fireplace, the huge old-fashioned bathtub, her yard and tire swing …
Another unusual element to the story is that Scoob is Black and his grandmother is White.
She married Scoob’s grandfather in the 1960s, when interracial marriage was illegal in many places, and they had a hard life together. Scoob’s father never knew his own father.
The trip is, in part, G’ma’s effort to recreate a trip she and her husband took all those years ago, using the famed Green Book to plan their itinerary. Their ultimate destination had been Mexico.
Having recently read a Smithsonian magazine article about the southern migration of enslaved people, it occurs to me they thought life together would be easier there than in Georgia, though that is never spelled out.
As Scoob and G’ma drive through Alabama, Louisiana and Texas, readers learn a ton about the need for the Green Book (which helped Black people on trips find safe lodging and other services that catered to them), many incidents from the early civil rights movement and more, in part because Scoob’s grandparents lived it.
I want to mention that the illustrations, particularly of G’ma, are just fantastic. They perfectly fit the story and add an extra sparkle. Scoob’s G’ma is, as they say, a character.
I was surprised, therefore, that the illustrator gets no credit on the cover or the inside pages.
I really had to hunt to find the name, Dawud Anyabwile, in tiny print on the copyright page.
Having now Googled Anyabwile, he needs no introduction for comic and animation fans, and I’m very happy to now know of his work. Anyway, enjoy the illustrations!
Meanwhile, to say that Scoob’s G’ma is a character is an understatement … tension builds when Scoob realizes she is skipping out on restaurant meals and stealing other people’s license plates to put on their RV.
There may also be some larger thefts he was an unwitting partner to.
Although Scoob left home without his phone, he can see that G’ma’s phone is blowing up with increasingly worried messages from his dad.
When he finally gets up the nerve to tell G’ma he wants to call his dad, she tells him that’s cool, but she tossed her phone in the trash a few stops ago.
G’ma is also not always all that lucid. She mistakes Scoob for his grandfather, calling him Jimmy, has bad dreams and is crying a lot, so Scoob is seeing many sides of G’ma he hadn’t before.
It leaves him shaken, but never feeling unsafe. He adores her.
In the end, Scoob and G’ma are reunited with Scoob’s dad (G’ma’s son), and there is a very, very satisfying resolution that leaves the reader in reluctant awe of G’ma.
It’s easy to look at older people and assume they have always been and are currently boring. G’ma is the furthest thing from boring anyone can imagine.
Being along for the ride with her and Scoob makes it easy to see it would be hard to have her as a mom.
This also helps the reader understand why Scoob’s dad is a strict rule follower and lover of stability.
This is Stone’s first middle-grade book, but she’s had a lot of success as a young-adult author, including being a best-selling New York Times author (“Dear Martin”) and recognitions including NPR’s Best Book of the Year (“Odd One Out”).
I look forward to her next middle-grade title!
Deb Aronson’s next book ‘How to Raise a Rhino,’ available May 2023, is a middle-grade biography of Anna Merz, who risked her life to rescue black rhinos in Kenya (BeDazzled Ink).