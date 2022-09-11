“Unlawful Orders” by Barbara Binns (Scholastic) is a biography of James Buchanan (J.B.) Williams, but it is so much more, too.
Binns’ story discusses everything from the Ku Klux Klan, Black Panthers and segregated armed forces to the Buffalo Soldiers, famed aviator Besse Coleman, historically Black colleges and universities, Eleanor Roosevelt, the NAACP and the Freeman Field Mutiny (which is what the title refers to), and that is only in the first half of the book!
Every member of J.B.’s family was a high achiever, and Binns’ story shows how they all navigated and succeeded in a society full of blatant racial discrimination, both in the armed forces during World War II and in the medical establishment, as well as in everyday life.
Williams was the middle of three brothers (Jasper, James and Charles). They grew up in Las Cruces, N.M., with their father, Jasper, and mother, Clara Belle.
She enrolled in New Mexico State University to earn her college degree. Although the school took her tuition money, it barred her from the classroom. Clara Belle had to listen to lectures from the hallway.
Clara Belle persevered and earned her bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in math at the age of 51. The White students refused to share the graduation ceremony with her, so it was canceled.
Meanwhile, J.B. wanted to become a doctor, but when World War II came, he decided to first fulfill a different dream of his, to become an aviator.
He became part of an all-Black bombardment squadron known as the 477th.
Unfortunately, the squadron was under the command of two White men who were deep-seated segregationists. Ultimately, they made the Black officers sign an order saying they agreed to segregation. This violated army regulations (hence the title of the book), and many of the officers, including Williams, refused. Their efforts landed them in jail but also made national news. It was known as the Freeman Field Mutiny.
Many historians point to that event as a major step in desegregating the armed forces.
When the war ended, J.B. turned to his original goal, to become a doctor. There were only two medical schools for Black people at the time, and because there were so many qualified students, there was no room for J.B.
Taking a page from his mother’s book, he convinced an all-White medical school, Creighton University in Nebraska, to enroll him. He earned his medical degree, as well as a master’s degree in surgery, then later became the first Creighton graduate to pass the American Board of Surgery exam on the first try. From there, he became the first Black doctor at St. Bernard Hospital in Chicago before becoming the first Black chief of surgery.
Meanwhile, J.B.’s brothers also became highly successful doctors, and here is another place where their stories intersect a broader history.
Because most hospitals wouldn’t treat Black people, the National Medical Association, a professional organization for Black doctors (because the American Medical Association wouldn’t accept them), urged Black medical professionals to pool their resources and establish their own clinics.
The Williams brothers heeded this call and established a medical clinic, The Williams Clinic, on the South Side of Chicago, which they ran until 1994.
In another effort to combat racism in the medical establishment, J.B. went to Washington, D.C., with several other Black doctors and met with President John F. Kennedy to urge him to require medical institutions that received federal money to become integrated.
J.B.’s story covers a lot of different topics, and you might think that would make it difficult for young readers, but Binns has a narrative voice that pulls the reader in. She addresses the reader directly many times. For example, when J.B. and his brother were barred from the local school because they were Black, Binns writes, “Take a moment and imagine how they felt when they were told they didn’t belong in the same place as the white and Mexican children who were otherwise just like them.”
Elsewhere, she talks about how lonely it often is to be a trailblazer, like the Williams brothers were so often. But she talks about it in an encouraging way as well, so that her readers get the sense that J.B. and his brothers wouldn’t have behaved differently if given the chance.
She shows how their efforts paid off, like when J.B. met Kennedy, who then supported the federal rule about integrating medical care. Or in Clara Belle’s case, after her experience at NMSU, other Black people enrolled and were allowed to sit in the classroom.
In fact, decades later, NMSU, recognizing the injustice of Clara Belle’s experiences, awarded her an honorary doctorate and apologized for her treatment all those years ago. They also renamed the English building in her honor.
Binns’ story underscores the Martin Luther King quote, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
In other words, don’t give up.
I am very glad to have this book on my shelf.