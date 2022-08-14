Do you like stories about five-limbed flying robots, aliens, sorcerers, sorcerers’ assistants, throw up, snot, belching, castles, kings, outer space, bad guys selling ice cream, good guys selling ice cream, inventors, cows, an international ice-cream quest or ice-cream-eating contests?
Then “Ice Cream Machine,” a middle-grade debut by accomplished picture book author Adam Rubin, is for you.
Then again, if you don’t like any of those things but you are intrigued about writing, you’d like to talk to someone about the possibility of your writing a story, or if you like to laugh out loud (which I did many times, even though I am too old for that nonsense …), then this book also is for you.
I think most authors who write humor for young readers are still young readers at heart themselves. Rubin is no exception. But he also takes a minute to speak directly to the readers, at the beginning, the end and even occasionally in the middle of the story. And by story, I really mean six stories, all with the same title.
Rubin takes a topic, “Ice Cream Machine,” and tells a story with that as a major plot point six different ways. Each one has a different setting, characters and plot, though there are some similarities that run through all of them, including the new-to-me substitute for a curse word, “jangus.” I’ll leave the reader to find the rest of these “wormholes.” I found the search fun and engaging.
But ultimately, “Ice Cream Machine” is Rubin speaking to his readers about the power of writing.
“As long as you are reading my words, you’re under my spell,” he writes … and then challenges the reader to NOT think of a dog eating a diaper. “See? you’re in my power.”
Bottom line, writing is magic, says Rubin.
In another example, what if you need to keep people off a bench that has just been painted? You could stand by the bench all day waving your arms, but if you write two simple words on a piece of paper, “Wet Paint,” you have created an “anti-butt spell,” he says. So much easier and effective!
Rubin is sneaky; he slides little information nuggets into the stories, making learning fun. Readers learn the difference between race walking and running; common expressions in Spanish, Italian and Hindi; and there’s even a little bit of STEM regarding the process involved in making ice cream.
Another thing Rubin does that I just love is very Dr. Seuss-like (or even Charles Dickens-like …). He makes up silly names for people and things. For example, the bad ice-cream man is named Cromulous Blotch, and aliens have names like Larf and Fleebar. Another character is named Gorby the Fletch.
In one story, the main character rides in a hot-air balloon in the jungle with a group of “bird nerds.” The birds they want to spot have ridiculous names (take it from a casual birder), like redheaded tea-tickler, double-crested cowabunga and wool-footed warbler.
In another story, the ice-cream types include super gloopies, glow-in-the-dark mondo chompers and fudgey plop … not very appetizing sounding, but the characters LOVE them.
So! Go get this book. Check it out from the library, go to an actual book store or ask your favorite grownup to buy it for you, maybe they’ll even enjoy it!