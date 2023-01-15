Inside Out | 'No one who is any better' than poet Brigit Pegeen Kelly
If you are looking for something to read, Brigit Pegeen Kelly’s poetry may be something you would want to try.
Dr. Kelly was an award-winning poet and English professor at the University of Illinois.
Many recall how impactful and expressive her works were and how her poems evoked complicated emotions as they explored nature, death and life.
Her first collection of poems was titled To the Place of Trumpets (1987) and was selected by poet James Merrill to be published in the Yale Series of Younger Poets.
Her second collection was Song, with the title poem winning the 1994 Lamont Poetry Selection of the Academy of American Poets.
Song is a haunting poem about a young girl whose goat was killed by boys and the song the goat would sing.
Although a poem on dark themes, Kelly was able to add some light and showcase how her poems “continue to, at equal turns, teach and surprise,” as Carl Phillips notes.
Her third book was The Orchard, which also received a great deal of accolades, including being a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry, the National Book Critics Circle Award in Poetry and the Los Angeles Times Book Award in Poetry.
Poet Stephen Dobyns said, “Brigit Pegeen Kelly is one of the very best poets now writing in the United States. In fact, there is no one who is any better. Not only are her poems brilliantly made, but they also give great pleasure.”
She was well-recognized in her field for her creative use of repetition, contrasts and metaphors that made her poetry so spectacular.
Her poems were also used in college courses for teaching and inspiration for others.
Her own time as a professor helped her have a huge impact on many young poets.
After her death in 2016, many former students posted tributes and blogs about how much she was able to inspire them and guide them to be better writers and poets.
Kelly was private and reserved, according to students, but she truly showed she cared and wanted to help them succeed, which left a lasting impact.
She also helped shape the university’s programming as she was part of planning the successful proposal to create a master of fine arts in creative writing.
Kelly revived a course in play writing, due to her love of theater, and was the senior poetry editor for the University of Illinois-produced Ninth Letter magazine, which is an interdisciplinary project devoted to art and literature that students work on.
Kelly’s poems would make a great addition to anyone’s reading list.
Her nature and fantasy themes take readers on a contemplative ride that explores the human experience.
The Illinois Distributed Museum has online content about the innovations from the University of Illinois as well as self-guided tours of campus where you can view objects and buildings related to these innovations.
The Illinois Distributed Museum is a project under the direction of the University of Illinois Archives. See more at distributedmuseum.illinois.edu/.
Kristen Wilson is the Illinois Distributed Museum coordinator at the University of Illinois Archives in the University of Illinois Library. Kristen can be reached at klallen3@illinois.edu.