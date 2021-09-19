Peoria-
born, University of Illinois-educated, Milwaukee-based author Nghi Vo is no literary snob.
As she explains in a book talk published on the Milwaukee Public Library’s YouTube page, she has been told throughout her life to read “books that were more prestigious, higher in value.”
But when she was 6 or 7, she realized that with fantasy fiction, she could have “dragons, and unicorns, and water snakes — why would I turn that down!?”
Plus, she was drawn to “the possibilities: The possibilities that people could be more than what they were and that the world could be better than it was.”
With her 2020 novella “The Empress of Salt and Fortune,” Vo makes good on her self-education in the possibilities.
In 118 pages, “Empress” covers ground some writers string into multiple 1,200-page tomes and delivers poignant meditations on power, memory, artifacts, storytelling and self-determination, all from the viewpoints of nonbinary and feminine characters.
The novella’s length is brief, but its sweep and depth are epic.
The empire of Anh is bursting with history, both natural and supernatural.
In an atmosphere reminiscent of imperial China, the reader encounters echoes of empires long-toppled and descriptions of ancient ghosts locked in perpetual, bloodthirsty animation.
It’s a world where war mages control the weather, dragons appear during summer festivals, fortune tellers participate in court intrigue, lakes glow an unsettling red and every detail builds upon itself.
Our main character is a nonbinary cleric named Chih who, along with their sentient bird-like companion, Almost Brilliant, interviews individuals and catalogs artifacts on behalf of the history-focused Singing Hills Abbey.
Chih’s travels take them to Lake Scarlet, home to a compound belonging to the late Empress of Salt and Fortune, In-yo, whose death a year prior prompted a rush to recover a personal history that the empress took drastic measures to conceal during her lifetime.
At Lake Scarlet, Chih finds Rabbit, an unassuming old woman who resides at the compound, surrounded by relics from the empress’ early life.
As Chih and Rabbit grow to trust each other, a beautiful dialogue develops between the two.
Chih kindly and patiently allows Rabbit to share her story, cataloging the contents of the compound in the meantime, and Rabbit finds inventive ways to weave a narrative using the mementos surrounding them to make the story concrete.
By the time Chih has fully cataloged the compound, they have learned some world-changing knowledge from Rabbit.
Rabbit has been given a final answer to her constant plea to Chih, “Do you understand?”
We as readers walk away gobsmacked that such a story — a complex portrait of the resilience and the defiant power of ostracized women — could take up so few pages.
“The Empress of Salt and Fortune” is available in hard copy and digitally at both the Urbana Free Library and Champaign Public Library.