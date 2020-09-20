Jacob Roden

Earnest. Corner me for a one-word description of Maia Kobabe’s (pronouns: e/em/eir) debut graphic memoir “Gender Queer,” and that is what I would give you.
It is in the art style — economical, demonstrative, unpretentious, colorful.
It is in the writing — Kobabe conveys eir experiences with purpose and candor in every panel.
But ultimately, it is in Kobabe’s commitment to using “Gender Queer” to illustrate the peaks and pitfalls along eir path to self-actualization outside the gender binary.
Kobabe is, as the title of eir memoir conveniently indicates, genderqueer: Kobabe does not identify with the gender that was assigned to em at birth, and e does not belong to the other gender in the binary either.
Kobabe uses e/em/eir pronouns, which are specifically gender neutral.
Over the course of the memoir, Kobabe guides us through eir pivotal moments of realization when society’s gender expectations clash with the truth of who e is.
Clothes shopping becomes a life-altering occasion; pap smears become traumatic episodes.
We are granted access to Kobabe’s internal deliberations across the years: Am I existing incorrectly? Why does everyone else seem to be on the same page? When will I feel at home in my own community and, more importantly, in my own skin?
While Kobabe focuses on eir particular experiences and personal identity, “Gender Queer” is an excellent entry point for anyone wanting to better understand their transgender, nonbinary or intersex loved ones and neighbors.
Due to the format, the book is easily digestible in a single sitting, and Kobabe holds the reader’s hand every step of the way into the weeds of gender construction.
E even finds ways to make lengthy quotes from biology texts entertaining while explaining the ambiguity of assigned sex.
Perhaps best of all, “Gender Queer” contains the all-too-rare narrative of a gender nonconforming person successfully navigating a world hesitant to accept people who do not check “Male” or “Female.”
I heartily recommend this book to anyone interested in learning the basics of gender identity. LGBTQ+ folks will especially appreciate the coming out/coming-of-age story and the frequent allusions to queer icons.
Fans of Alison Bechdel (“Fun Home,” “Dykes to Watch Out For”) should take particular note: Kobabe openly draws inspiration from Bechdel, as evidenced by a half-page pastiche of Bechdel’s work midway through the book.
Knowledge is power, and Kobabe does a remarkable job imparting power to readers while drawing power emself from those who preceded em.
“Gender Queer” is available digitally and in hard copy for patrons of the Urbana Free Library and Champaign Public Library.