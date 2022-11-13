“Humans are trash; therefore we are holy. Humans are filth; therefore we are blessed. Amen.”
This is how Tetley, the protagonist in Catherynne M. Valente’s sci-fi novella “The Past Is Red,” ends her prayer as she flees an unforgiving home. And to whom is she praying? Saint Oscar the Grouch.
“The Past Is Red” takes place in a future version of our own world, a handful of generations after the 21st century, when cataclysmic flooding caused by man-made global warming submerged every inch of Earth — up to the tallest mountaintops — under water.
Almost all terrestrial life died at the onset of the climate disaster; Tetley’s ancestors boarded ships as the sea levels rose, sailing for years before eventually encountering a Texas-sized garbage patch in the Pacific Ocean.
Subsequent generations sorted all of the trash in the patch, creating livable surfaces for the sea-weary voyagers out of the mind-boggling amount of refuse abandoned by their consumerist forebears.
Eventually, a loose society called Garbagetown forms, comprised of villages named after their constituent trash: Pill Hill, Scrapmetal Abbey, Toyside and Teagate all function as their names imply, while Winditch, a cavern filled with participation medals, tournament trophies and “World’s Best ...” gifts, supports the infrastructure of the entire patch.
Tetley was born and raised in Candle Hole, an expanse of pine-scented and holiday-themed wax where families have melted and carved their homes.
The novella begins with Tetley stating that she is 19 years of age and “the most hated girl in Garbagetown.” From there, we listen as Tetley weaves between past and present, fact and fantasy, while explaining how she earned her infamy.
Tetley’s tone as a narrator-protagonist makes “The Past Is Red” an absolute joy to read despite the post-apocalyptic setting. You would expect doom and gloom as she recounts the physical and verbal abuse she endures at the hands of her neighbors, but her narration is suffused with joy and gratitude and wisdom and humor (as well as plenty of cursing and, yes, anger).
As the rest of Garbagetown wallows in their grief for the world that has been lost, Tetley recognizes that the old world is never coming back, so she embraces her world of trash and finds beauty and hope in its anarchy. She resents the gas-guzzling society that deprived her of terra firma, but she empathizes with the human hunger that drove people to adopt kings, countries, companies and consumer products, all in the name of safety and comfort.
Anyone who enjoys post-apocalyptic or dystopian literature should seek out “The Past Is Red.” Valente takes the usual “spot the real-world intellectual property” game that dystopian authors play and imbues it with deep resonance: Saint Oscar the Grouch is just one example where the mundane parts of our world become the well-worn mythology of Tetley’s. “The Past Is Red” is also a must-read for anyone preoccupied with climate change and human resilience — few books will fill you with more catharsis and hope at the same time.
“The Past Is Red” is available at The Urbana Free Library.