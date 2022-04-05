Happy National Library Week, bookworms. In advance of our Brian Barnhart hosting a special Thursday edition of “A Penny for Your Thoughts” live from the Champaign Public Library (9-11 a.m., WDWS 1400-AM/93.9-FM), we asked local librarians to gaze into their crystal balls and tell us what libraries will look like 10 years from now.
DONNA PITTMAN, Champaign Public Library
“Ebooks, streaming media and other digital materials don’t need shelf space. I see library spaces being used more for experiential, hands-on activities for all ages. Things like virtual reality rooms, media production labs, art and craft studios, test kitchens, expansive play areas and remote workspaces.
“The beauty of public libraries will always be that they are open to all and do not charge admission.”
AMANDA AVERY, Parkland College
“The goal of a library has always been to fulfill the needs of their community, be it a neighborhood, academic or others. Traditionally, this means informational needs, but in recent years, libraries have started working to fulfill other needs such as becoming a safe place, providing internet access, offering food to people who need it and hosting activities that engage their community, among many other things.
“While libraries will always focus on providing access to books, articles and media, I see a continued shift in the next 10 years toward supporting the communities they care for with more direct and meaningful programs and resources.”
COURTNEY BECKS, University of Illinois
“In 10 years’ time, libraries are self-confident — confident in their identities and worth as vital members of and a resource for the community. With this confidence, libraries embrace wider definitions of ‘information’ and ‘librarian,’ realizing there is no one-size-fits-all meaning.”
CELESTE CHOATE, Urbana Free Library
“Libraries will continue to strive to welcome all and will continue to improve patron experiences — in the library and digitally. This will look like more libraries offering programs in different languages, offering more diverse collections, and will use more inclusive language.
“Having fabulous staff who care about their communities — that won’t change, and will remain core to library experiences.”
JOHN HOWARD, Mahomet Public Library
“While libraries will always be a place to pick up a good book, I see them becoming more of a community center. ‘Connections’ are a key part of Mahomet Library’s new strategic plan — helping people to connect with information and helping find ways to connect with each other.
“Increasingly, we see people come into the library to take part in story times or other types of programming, then go ahead and pick up books and movies while they are here. I think that continues.”
SHANNON BICKNELL, Danville High School
“I think we’ll continue to see libraries offering new ways for patrons to create and collaborate — by leveraging emerging technologies, designing innovative spaces and offering electronic resources.
“I foresee an increase in flexible work and learning spaces to support those working remotely or taking online classes, spaces for digital media production and more virtual reality. But I also think there will continue to be plenty of books in print — there is something magical about holding a physical book in your hands.”
CLARA CHU, University of Illinois
“The library of the future is a community’s ground zero to knowledge and information, whether in cyberspace or physically around the corner. Libraries will be distinct for what they do best — connecting people to information to ensure that they thrive as individuals and communities.
“Emerging technologies will be used for intelligent information management that promotes personalization and equitable access to information wherever the user is. The library as space, physical and/or virtual, will enhance community and relationship building, locally and globally.
“Libraries will take an active role in preserving multiple ways of knowing, and tackling the scourge of information disorder.”
HOLLY THOMPSON, Rantoul Public Library
“I expect to see more libraries with book bikes. They are a smaller version of a bookmobile that is powered by a bike or adult tricycle instead of a van.
“Rantoul Public Library doesn’t own one but I would love to bring one to outreach events.”
KATHLEEN BENNETT, Catlin Public Library
“As technology improves, I think that technology will be available for patrons at local libraries. We will still have books, but we could choose a book and with technology jump into the pages to live through the story line.
“Libraries will become learning labs to explore topics and skills that are not so easy to access otherwise. Libraries will be the same — places to learn, grow, connect with others and to get lost in a good book, but with the option of more of a hands-on interactive approach.”