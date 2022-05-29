“So This Is Ever After,” by F.T. Lukens, is a romantic comedy young adult fantasy novel that is filled with celebrations of joy, love and laughter throughout.
This book is about what happens after a great evil has been defeated, usually at the end of a story.
Arek and his questing companions, who are very reminiscent of a Dungeons & Dragons party, have defeated the Vile One who brought misfortune upon the land.
Arek thinks that defeating the Vile One is the perfect opportunity to confess his love for his childhood best friend and mage of their party, Matt, but things do not go as planned when the obligation to run the kingdom he saved comes into play.
Arek places the crown on his head and temporarily takes the throne to keep it safe for the princess locked in a tower whom the group has to save.
When the tower has been found, it turns out the princess had died there, leaving a diary next to her.
Arek is forced to remain on the throne and also finds out that there is magic both binding him there and a destiny that needs to be fulfilled.
Arek needs to find a soulmate to bind himself to before his 18th birthday to bring balance to his new kingdom or face fading away.
Arek does not want to force Matt into a relationship just because of a curse, so he decides to use the princess’ journal that revealed a love story between her and a lady at the castle as inspiration to woo his companions to see if they could be good potential suitors for him.
This book was an absolute joy to read and one that made me laugh out loud several times.
Usually when I think of fantasy books, I think of lots of action and intense drama, but this book is a romantic comedy to its very core with so much heart.
Several love stories unfold over the course of the book that are incredibly fun to follow.
The cast of characters also includes a wide variety that fit incredibly well together and make for great banter and antics.
Reading this also felt like a wonderful celebration of queer joy, which I think is something a lot of people need right now.
Overall, I think this book will appeal to both teen and adult readers who are looking for a fun romantic comedy with a not-so-typical setting.