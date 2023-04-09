“What Moves the Dead” by T. Kingfisher is a retelling of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” that draws readers in right away with its quirky gothic-story narrative style.
It all starts when Alex Easton, a nonbinary former soldier, receives a letter stating that their childhood friend, Madeline Usher, is on her deathbed. Alex rushes out to see Madeline and her brother, Roderick, in their rural home.
On the way, Alex runs into an Englishwoman, who introduces herself as an amateur mycologist and painter of mushrooms, named Eugenia Potter. Eugenia warns Alex of mushrooms close to the house that may be dangerous.
When Alex finally arrives at the Ushers’ mansion, they find it in utter disarray. Everything about the place is falling apart and derelict. The closer Alex looks, the less and less inviting the house appears.
Alex immediately notices the awful state that Madeline is in; she seems on the verge of death. They figure that she doesn’t have much time left at all, and her brother also isn’t looking his best. Despite an American doctor looking in on them, both Madeline and Roderick look like they’ve aged well beyond their years.
As the days and nights go on, creepier and creepier things keep happening in and around the mansion. Madeline is sleepwalking and talking in strange voices, there are hares surrounding the house that stare and walk in ways that no living thing should, and the creepy mushrooms Eugenia warned them about seem to be closing in. Alex needs to figure out what is going on in this house before it’s too late.
Alex has a strange kind of wit that made them easy to connect to as a character and a narrator. They bring humor to the terrifying situation they find themself in. They add something to the story that makes it even more upsetting when the juxtaposition of their personality and the horrible things going on around them collide.
This book was exactly my kind of creepy, it scares you little by little, putting you in an uncomfortable atmosphere from the start and maintaining it right until the very end. Your uneasiness grows the closer you get to the end, and it stays with you after you’ve finished. It’s the kind of story that does exactly what it’s meant to do. I highly recommend it to anyone who’s into horror.