Looking for a new summer mystery?
“The Lake House” by Sarah Beth Durst might be your next fun read.
Three girls expecting an average summer at a camp on a lake doing the quintessential summer camp activities suddenly find themselves thrown into a survival situation and a murder mystery.
The house on the lake they were expecting to stay at has burned down, and the only other person they can find has been murdered.
The girls quickly realize they are now stranded with no supplies, shelter and little food, and with the little knowledge they have, they must figure out a way to survive — all while outrunning a possible murderer.
Throughout the story, each of the girls’ character development is emphasized through their adaptability to survive, and their insecurities are reframed by the friendship that blooms among the three of them.
Mariana comes from a family who has recently had to move because her father stole from the company he worked for.
She does not want to be labeled as a “liar” as well, so she quickly reveals this truth to the girls she is now surviving with.
Mariana also appears and displays many interests that would be classified as “traditionally feminine”; however, she also bucks these expectations by showing her knowledge in repairing cars, wiring and surprising survival skills not typically associated with “girls like her.”
Reyva reveals that she has been suffering from chronic pain but does not like to divulge that truth as she believes it makes her appear weak.
During their struggle to survive, Reyva breaks her arm and makes little of it.
Her new friends remind her that living with pain, admitting to it and still getting up every day and living shows immeasurable strength.
Lastly, our narrator, Claire, struggles with severe anxiety that sometimes causes her panic attacks and blackouts.
Her paranoia that leads her to constant catastrophizing is reframed as preparedness by her new friends.
They reassure Claire that she is not “broken” by her mental-health problems but that they are just part of who she is.
Through the unlikely situation these girls are thrown into, they develop a deeper understanding of not only each other, but, more importantly, themselves.
Be aware that if you’re looking for a traditional whodunit, this will not be the book for you.
There is an unexpected twist that makes the story much more fantastical than you would expect when you first pick this book up.
The story will not disappoint you if you are looking for something creepy with plenty of classic mystery tropes.
The friendship and character development among the three girls is rewarding as well.
If you are looking for a summer mystery with an unsettling, fantastical atmosphere and a dramatic plot that does not hesitate to begin, “The Lake House” might be just what you are looking for.