Katelyn Smith/review
I have heard a lot of people have a negative opinion of graphic novels lately — looking at them more disapprovingly than “traditional” chapter books.
I, too, used to dislike graphic novels.
I didn’t like the combination of words and pictures: it was too distracting; too much on the page and yet not enough; and confusing to read (and, yes, I’ve worked in a library for over a decade).
However, a few years ago, I thought I would give them another try, and I fell in love with them.
Graphic novels have come a long way from the serialized comic books you may be thinking about, and they’re very different from Japanese manga you may have heard all the kids obsessing over these days.
So, let me tell you about a new and wonderful graphic novel I recently read: “Unretouchable,” by Sofia Szamosi.
This book is an autobiographical story about the main character Olive’s first internship after high school, which is at a fashion magazine.
She aspires to go to art school, but her mom wants her to get a feeling for what it is like to work in the “real world” as an artist, so, using her connection through working at a golf magazine, arranges for Olive to work alongside Giorgio at the fashion magazine Fash.
There, she learns about setting up photoshoots, photo retouching, virtual models and what some models go through to live up to unrealistic beauty standards.
She also learns about the potential pitfalls of social media by using her retouching skills to post edited photos of herself online, but also valuable things like the body positivity movement.
After learning about all the insidious behavior that could happen on social media, Olive deletes most of the apps on her phone.
She quickly realizes, however, that one cannot escape implied messages about beauty standards, as they are everywhere.
With help from her mom and some spiritual messages from her recently passed grandfather, Olive sets herself on a new path by limiting social media use, signing up for college courses (something she had been putting off) and posting an unedited photo of herself to social media.
This book is a delightfully funny and relatable tale of a girl’s relationship with social media and her own body image.
Olive divulges to the reader her longtime struggles of pervasive, negative thoughts about her appearance, aptly illustrated as a dark cloud with the words “UGLY” raining down over her head.
Her body dysmorphia is also displayed through Olive’s images of herself constantly distorting in her mind throughout the book when she looks at herself in mirrors and photos.
However, there is also some great comedy in the illustrations.
For example, Olive has a poster of “Bikini Krill” on her bedroom wall while she posts selfies to “Friendi” and searches the internet with “Groogle.”
Her best friend, Toni, who is a realist and an activist, is another comedic breath of fresh air as she is not afraid to call out Olive when she is being hypocritical.
If you are looking for an entertaining and heartwarming book with a universally relatable message that is delivered in a witty and creative way, I would definitely recommend picking up a copy of “Unretouchable.”
It might help you appreciate graphic novels a little more, but even more than that, it might make you feel a little better about your place in the world.
Katelyn Smith works in Children’s Services at the Champaign Public Library.