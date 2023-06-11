One thing that’s so enjoyable about a good mystery is that it can play nicely with any number of other genres.
“Station Eternity” by Mur Lafferty sets a sprawling murder mystery in a near-future science-fiction setting, giving readers an engaging (if sometimes scattershot) tale to devour.
Mallory Viridian has spent most of her adult life running from the murders that follow her wherever she goes. It’s hard to avoid the notice of the authorities, especially because she seems to be the only one who can solve the cases. Her latest attempt to dodge the bloodshed has taken her off the planet entirely.
Aliens made first contact with Earth two years ago, and Mallory has been granted asylum by the sentient space station Eternity, where she is one of only three humans allowed aboard. Along with her old friend Xan, himself AWOL and facing the threat of extradition for a murder he didn’t commit, Mallory is adjusting to life among a range of extraterrestrial species who consider humans a curiosity (at best) due to their apparent inability to form symbiotic relationships with other sentient beings.
Of course, this uneasy peace can’t last. Eternity has decided to allow her first shuttle of humans aboard, and Mallory’s worst fears are realized when its approach ends not only with the death of many of the travelers, but also the murder of Eternity’s symbiotic host. With the space station in chaos and time running out, Mallory must use her skills and uncanny intuition to solve the mystery and save everyone aboard.
It quickly becomes clear that many of the shuttle’s survivors have connections to Mallory or Xan, though, and that a greater conspiracy may be behind the deaths.
“Station Eternity” is the first book in a projected series, “The Midsolar Murders,” and it strains a bit under the pressure of introducing its setting and large supporting cast of aliens and humans. The book sometimes feels unfocused in its midsection, and a couple of plot threads are left frustratingly dangling beyond what might be expected to establish a sequel hook. Still, the overall payoff is satisfying, especially when certain truths about Mallory’s past come to light.
Readers who enjoy genre-bending mysteries will likely find a lot to enjoy here. The next book in the series, “Chaos Terminal,” is slated for release in November of this year and will hopefully reveal more about what’s shaping up to be a fascinating (off)world.