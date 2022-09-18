“The Drowned Woods” by Emily Lloyd-Jones is an excellent addition to the to-read list of any fan of fantasy, political intrigue, faeries or ancient mythology.
In a kingdom by the sea, 18-year-old Mer has escaped the service of a cruel prince and must hide her magic — she is the last living water diviner, capable of immense control over any water source in her reach.
When presented with the opportunity to take revenge on the same prince who abused her, Mer joins a crew of characters searching for an ancient magical well beneath the kingdom.
If they can sabotage it, the prince may finally lose his seat of power and answer for his crimes.
Set in a legendary, magical version of Wales, the book’s plot is driven by its characters — and as with any good heist novel, each one has their own motivations.
Among them are a man enchanted by the otherfolk (faeries) with the magical power to kill, the female heir to a guild of thieves, the former spymaster who kidnapped and trained Mer as a child and an adorable corgi who consistently adds laughter to a story full of conflict and intrigue.
Every character in the book is engaging, and I found myself rooting for someone new from one page to the next.
Lloyd-Jones has an uncanny ability to write the deepest of relationships that often connect to each other in unexpected ways.
I was thrilled to find while reading that we get to meet Ifanna, Mer’s former-girlfriend-turned-enemy, in addition to Fane, a man touched by faeries who we fall in love with alongside Mer.
LGBTQ readers can definitely find themselves represented in this story.
Some names and places in the book may seem odd to the average reader.
True to its Welsh mythology, the plot and setting largely centers around Welsh legend, including talk of the tylwyth teg (the faerie folk of Welsh lore) and Ysgithyrwyn (a giant beast, the Chief of Boars).
Don’t let the unusual spellings turn you away!
The story is rich with magic and mythology and serves as a wonderful introduction to Welsh legend.
I recommend this book to anyone looking for a unique read, but it’s especially well-suited to fans of Leigh Bardugo’s “Six of Crows,” Kiersten White’s “The Guinevere Deception” or Tolkien’s “The Hobbit.”
With equal parts magical fairy tale and plot-driven heist novel, this will have every reader on the edge of their seat.
Those who have read Emily Lloyd-Jones’ “The Bone Houses” may even find a few additional easter eggs.