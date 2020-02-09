Most people can agree that the world seems smaller and smaller as technology becomes more present in our lives. Some may argue that they miss the mystery of a world that seems vast, or a time when written correspondence was the only way to express oneself. Remember pen pals? That way of life seems unnecessary when someone can call a loved one who is thousands of miles away with a few clicks of a cellphone or computer. The advantages in personal life are obvious, but modern technology has also made incredible strides in the business world.
In “The Gift of Global Talent: How Migration Shapes Business, Economy, & Society” by William R. Kerr, the author investigates changes in our work culture due to the immediate accessibility of people from all ends of the earth. Instead of bashing the changes and trends in business, the author suggests looking at the issues from a new, and modern, viewpoint. How can global opportunities benefit even the smallest start-up? And how does this relate to current immigration issues? There are highly-skilled and well-educated workers all over the world. This book investigates how American businesses can use this employee base, and why, perhaps, American workers should work abroad as well. The author is a professor at Harvard and was a recipient of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Prize Medal for Distinguished Research in Entrepreneurship.
A co-founder and director of Harvard’s Advanced Leadership Initiative, Rosabeth Moss Kanter chimes in on the topic of changes in workforce development. “Think Outside the Building: How Advanced Leaders Can Change the World One Smart Innovation at a Time” also urges business executives to look beyond the traditional means of running a company. Taking on the idea that once one is successful with the work done for most of a lifetime, a worker can then use those skills and connections “to help drive positive social, political, and environmental change.” By focusing on advantages and issues that are presented daily throughout the world, rather than a myopic view of fighting fires within their own companies, workers can serve to change things across disciplines and border lines. By avoiding the “seven perverse traps of career success,” those in the business world can find a stronger feeling of accomplishment and altruism by just looking beyond their own corporate world.
In “Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale,” author Adam Minter investigates what happens to the things that Americans no longer want. In several eye-opening examples, the reader learns of the ideas entrepreneurs had for the re-use and marketing of items discarded by the American people. Items can be found in vintage shops throughout the world, recycling centers and flea markets. It was good to discover that landfills are usually a last resort, as there are plenty of other directions that pair of jeans, broken dish or bag of tin cans can take. What about mom’s old iPhone? Electronic firms in Ghana are making good use of them! Apparently our waste can be a lucrative business for companies around the world. Alarming in the amount we discard? Yes. But in these days of renewal through recycling, it is heartening to see that others’ clear thinking has resulted in remarkable opportunities for others.
