As I write this, it is snowing. I noted earlier in the week that I had little shoots of daffodils, tulips and lilies coming up in the garden! Finally! Spring must come! And then it snowed. If you’re getting impatient to play in the dirt and admire beautiful spring blooms like I am, then I have the answer for you.
“English Gardens: From the Archives of Country Life Magazine” by Kathryn Bradley-Hole is very large and filled with amazing photographs. Saying that this book is thorough may be an understatement. In fact, the publisher declares it to be the definitive book on English gardening. Reading through its delightful articles and pictures convinced me of its worthiness. Appropriate for both horticulturists and amateurs, you cannot go wrong with this important tome. The author is a popular British gardening writer, and the book covers a great deal of ground. No pun intended. Capturing the history and details of over 70 English gardens, this one will keep you occupied and salivating for spring for a long time. The garden timeline spans from ancient times to the 21st century and includes information about such garden and design luminaries as Gertrude Jekyll, William Morris and Piet Oudolf. Much content of the book was culled from the archives of Country Life, a British journal that started in 1897, the year of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.
The book is divided into 17 specific and helpful chapters and includes a map, visitor’s information and an index. The first chapter, on topiaries, includes information about the Oxfordshire Chess Garden, which saved from destruction during WWII. There’s also history on some remains unearthed in West Sussex which shows evidence of a topiary garden from 75 AD. Who knew? Next up is a section on cathedral and monastery gardens, including Canterbury Cathedral, which was the setting for the gory murder of Thomas Becket in 1170 and the site of the first drafting of the Magna Carta. In addition, to connect with the library, there is mention of a beautiful pink rose named “Brother Cadfael,” named after the monk in the mystery novels of Ellis Peters.
The chapter on formal gardens focuses on the idea of patterning, with mazes and knots, and one might imagine the likes of Versailles in Paris. The author states that the formal garden celebrates “unnatural signs of control: straight lines, geometry, containment.” This naturally rolls into the chapter on parks, as many estates began showcasing large areas for recreation. Originally created by important and wealthy landholders, the earliest examples were created for deer hunting. Somewhat wooded, occasionally with paths and open areas, the deer parks were populated with animals and were found on the largest estates. Many parks today boast water features. The chapter on water in the landscape covers not only the use of ponds, streams and pools, but also a bit of history. The ancient Romans were known for their clever use of pipes, aqueducts and fountains. They brought this knowledge with them to Great Britain. In fact, fountains can be traced back to the early Bronze Age in Greece.
My favorite chapter by far was the one on cottage gardens. Just look at the dreamy photograph on page 170! The original cottage gardens were traditionally devoted to herbs, vegetables and some livestock. It wasn’t unusual to see chickens and goats trotting through the area. The flowers were usually native species and were set in an informal design. Popular varieties included roses, iris, gladiolus, alliums and hollyhocks. The section on plant collections and collectors reviews the importance of seed collecting even back to the times of the ancient Greeks, Chinese, Sumerians and Egyptians. Some of those seeds may have been propagated in the classic Victorian-style glass greenhouses. The chapter on those explains why that framework is the most popular form on greenhouses even today.
Kitchen gardens began long before the interest in Victory gardens during the great wars. They are resurging today due to the popularity of sustainability and organic fruits and vegetables. In the chapter on the arts and crafts garden, we learn about the pioneers of the trend, such as William Morris and John Ruskin, who believed that nature, art and society should be intertwined. Garden motifs were seen frequently in window design, seating areas and sundials. Of course, a book on English gardening can’t exist without ample attention paid to the gorgeous English roses. Grown for their scent as well as their beauty, “Human admiration of the rose is ancient and universal.” Originally brought to Europe from Egypt, they have flourished worldwide. All in all, this reference is a bountiful celebration and treatise on English gardening and should not be missed by even the most amateur of gardeners.