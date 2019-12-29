Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
Tuesday: Chair yoga, noon, Robeson Pavilion Room A and B, Main Library. Learn this stress-free workout for all abilities and mobilities with Steve Willette from the Living Yoga Center.
Thursday: Developing your sales process, 8 a.m., Robeson Pavilion Room A and B, Main Library. Matthew M. Thomas, president and co-founder of the L M Thomas Group, has 10 years of experience consulting for businesses of all sizes, non-profits and faith-based organizations. He’ll help participants develop their own sales process for their business. Registration is recommended.
Thursday: New Year celebration. 6:30 p.m., Nate and Lillie Story Room, Main Library. Celebrate the New Year with music, crafts, confetti, balloons and more.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Now through Jan. 5: Young Artists’ Exhibition. Visit the children’s area to see a celebration of color and creativity from the talented students of Hua Nian Art Studio.
Tuesday: Countdown to New Year’s Eve, 11:30 a.m. in The Lewis Auditorium. Bones Jugs, a two-man orchestra, will perform. Plus, make your own Noon Year’s Eve crafts to take home.
Saturday: Making and Doing, 2 p.m. in the Lewis Auditorium. Do you like to make things? Would you like to try a 3D printer, drawing tablet, vinyl cutter, sewing machine or guitar? Join us for an afternoon of fun at Makerspace Jr. — just for elementary age students.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
Tuesday: Make a New Year treat at this week’s Kids’ Snack Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Program Room. For children, ages 5-18; children under 8 with a caregiver.
Thursday: Teen 3D Printer Class will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Teen Makerspace. Registration is required; the class is limited to five participants. For teens, ages 12 to 18.
Friday: Adults, 60 and older, are invited to Coffee Time to enjoy a hot cup of coffee or tea with snacks, games and good conversation, from 9:30-11 a.m. in the first floor meeting room.
Tolono Public Library
111 E. Main St.
Monday: Storytime with Miss Emily, 10-10:45 a.m. Counting is Cool! Count down to the New Year with Miss Emily. Read number books, play an alphabet letter hop game and play a sweet candy counting game. For preschoolers and their parents.
Thursday: Movie Matinee, 10 a.m. in the meeting room. All ages are welcome to join us for this fun family film about sled dogs who have a new owner that is comically unprepared to handle them.
Thursday: Tech Help, 10 a.m.-noon. Are you having problems with your smartphone, laptop or tablet? Would you like to learn more about the many databases that the library provides? Do you need some one-on-one help? Be sure to bring your device.