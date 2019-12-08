Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 10 a.m. Monday at the main library, find out how to read ebooks, listen to e-audiobooks and watch movies on your phone or tablet. Part of the Getting Started workshop series. Sign up online (champaign.org/events) or by calling 217-403-2070.
At 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the main library, school-age kids are invited to practice reading with registered therapy dogs from Love on a Leash.
At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, award-winning author Patricia Hruby Powell will tell stories and share her newest book, “Struttin’ With Some Barbecue: Lil Hardin Armstrong Becomes the First Lady of Jazz,” interspersed with music performed live by the Traditional Jazz Orchestra. A book signing will follow.
More at champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
At 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lewis Auditorium: the next installment of Young Artist’s Studio with local artist Citlaly Stanton. Practice basic yoga poses AND Spanish words. For ages 5 to 11 (7 and under with a caregiver).
Come to the Jean Evans Archives Room at 7 p.m. Tuesday for tips and tricks from enthusiasts from the Champaign County Genealogical Society.
At Saturday’s Drag Queen Story Hour (3 p.m.) there will be stories, crafts and a friendly holiday vibe in the Busey Mills Reading Room on the first floor.
More at urbanafreelibrary.org.
Tolono Public Library
111 E. Main St.
At 6 p.m. Friday, make a vintage folded holiday tree out of an old paperback book. All supplies will be furnished.
At 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, after school BINGO for ages 5-18.
At 10 a.m. Monday, Miss Emily will read stories about reindeer, plus play a reindeer-themed guessing game. For preschoolers and their parents.
More at tolonolibrary.org.